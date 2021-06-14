More Bpl Power Cuts

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

PARTS of New Providence suffered through power cuts over the weekend, leaving many residents angry.

Yesterday, Bahamas Power and Light said the problem affecting parts of eastern New Providence had been recognised and the restoration process had started, however customer complaints continued into the evening.

On Friday shortly before noon, BPL said equipment failure led to an outage in Blair and the vicinity earlier that morning.

“Our team is dealing with the issue at present, and we anticipate repairs to be completed within eight hours. We will update as more concrete information comes in,” BPL posted on Facebook on Friday.

Some complained that the electricity had been off for too long.

“It’s going on 19 hours without power. This is beyond ridiculous,” one person said on Facebook.

After 11pm on Friday, BPL posted: “For our customers in the Blair area, where there was an extended outage, a team is on site now (affecting) restoration. We anticipate supplies being restored by 12.15am barring unforeseen circumstances.”

On Saturday at 8.15 am, BPL reported that a “feeder trip” led to a power outage in the Pinewood area.

“A team is currently en route to resolve the matter. The estimated time for restoration is two hours,” BPL said.

Angry customers vented their frustration in the comments section of the post.

“Y’all so full of cp, (Pinewood) was off Friday night, Saturday morning and just now for two hours and I’m sure it’ll be off again later on today,” one person wrote, “it flipping hurts to have no choice but to deal with this company. Incompetent and comfortable.”

There were also complaints about power cuts in other areas on Saturday as well as reports of outages in Mount Vernon, High Vista and other areas in eastern New Providence yesterday.

The Tribune contacted BPL director of communications Quincy Parker yesterday for an explanation.

“Our team has identified the issue and has begun restoration of affected customers,” Mr Parker said.

“This is regarding the customers at High Vista. I will have to investigate Pinewood.”

Asked for the reason why the outages were occurring, Mr Parker said he needed some time to respond to that. Up to press time there was no reason given.