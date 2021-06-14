0

Video: Nassau Hit By Stormy Weather Over The Weekend

As of Monday, June 14, 2021

Stormy weather hit the capital over the weekend, with thunderstorms, heavy rain and lightning – particularly on Sunday night – flooding roads and creating treacherous conditions as these videos show.

Weather video 1

Weather video 2

Weather video 3

Comments

bahamianson 24 minutes ago

thanks for telling us because we didn't know.

