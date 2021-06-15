Club Med: San Salvador Re-Opening In December

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Club Med’s San Salvador property remains on track to reopen in December 2021, the resort chain said yesterday, citing the island’s lack of medical facilities as a key factor in the property’s ongoing closure.

Club Med, in a statement to Tribune Business, said: “For over 40 years Club Med has operated in The Bahamas. Today, more than ever, we remain committed to the health, safety and security of our staff, guests, partners and the local community.

“As international travel restrictions, government laws, limited healthcare and testing facilities, and demand continue to impede travel to the island, Club Med Columbus Isle will remain temporarily closed with an opening date slated for December 2021.”

Club Med, refuting tabloid reports that it was abandoning its San Salvador resort due to lack of tourist demand and it being too expensive to operate, added: “During this period, Club Med will continue to work with the [hotel] union and labour department to ensure the employees are being provided all assistance available to them. Club Med will be meeting with the government and authorities to discuss all the necessary steps and requirements for a safe reopening.”

Darrin Woods, the Bahamas Hotel, Catering and Allied Workers Union’s (BHCAWU) president, told Tribune Business he had sent a note to Club Med officials wanting to find out more information on their timeline for reopening, but had not received a reply as yet.

“We are trying to get a meeting with them this week to find out what’s going on with the resort,” he said.