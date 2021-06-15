‘Y’All Kill My Son - God Gonna Deal With You’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
A 25-year-old man was killed yesterday while approaching his Polhemus Street home in a brazen morning shooting.
A relative identified the deceased as Stervante Moss.
His mother, Myrna Auguste, said her son was arrested a few years ago for drugs and was just released from prison in February this year.
He also has a three-month-old baby.
While on the scene, Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters told reporters that initial investigations revealed the victim was approaching his home when a vehicle stopped him.
Three occupants got out of the vehicle and discharged firearms in his direction, fatally wounding him.
“We’re here this morning as a result of a shooting incident that occurred sometime before 10am when police were alerted to sounds of gunshots on Polhemus and Nassau Street. Our officers responded and on their arrival they were directed to a grey Honda Civic which was parked in an open lot,” ASP Peters added.
“An examination of that vehicle revealed the lifeless body of a male (with what) appeared to be gunshot injuries. EMS was summoned and they then pronounced the body lifeless.
“From what we gather, the victim was the only person in the vehicle.”
Asked if it seemed the victim tried to flee the vehicle after being approached by the assailants, he answered: “Not flee the vehicle, but to flee the scene itself.”
Ms Auguste explained that Moss was using her car at the time and recalled seeing the assailants killing her son.
The mother heard “many” gunshots, but could not keep count of how many were fired. She admitted she was “scared” hearing the shots.
“He was driving my car and he just went round the corner. When he was coming back, I heard the gunshots. When I looked outside, I see the person come out of the car and they still was shooting.”
She had a warning for the killers.
“God don’t sleep you know. Y’all killed my son, right? Y’all look at me good and I hope y’all watching this,” she said. “For the killers who kill him, God gonna deal with y’all you know.
“Y’all gotta take life serious now. Y’all kill my only son... Y’all just take my heartstring from me.”
She remembered Moss as “generous” and “caring”, adding that he was not a troublesome person. She said he spent a lot of time at home.
“He might have some habits, but he is a loving person,” she said. “He liked to smoke and he was coming off that, but he’s a nice person. He is loved by many.”
Family members were visibly distraught and inconsolable at the scene. Relatives were wailing and some were seen past the yellow police tape as the body was taken away.
After the police had completed assessing the scene and the deceased was removed, the car Moss had been shot in was seen being driven off the scene and back to the relatives.
The front passenger seat had shattered glass and blood splatter. The back window glass appeared to be completely shattered.
ASP Peters noted nothing suggested the matter was gang related.
Last month, there was a shooting incident on Polhemus Street which left a man dead and two others injured in hospital.
Asked if Monday’s incident was retaliation or if the deceased was involved in May’s killing, he answered: “That may be possible, but we can’t confirm that at the moment because we’re at the early stages of the investigation and everything has to be correlated to come to some conclusion.”
Comments
JokeyJack 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
How did he manage to do that while in prison?
tetelestai 8 hours, 2 minutes ago
Seriously, this is your take-away from this article. Idiot!
John 6 hours, 26 minutes ago
Obviously she meant February 2020. The Tribune should have caught that.
stislez 6 hours, 59 minutes ago
Another broad daylight assassination by multiple gunmen smh..........
John 6 hours, 12 minutes ago
Over 5 decades ago, the evil forces of this earth, some of them, sat down and plotted on how to continue to pile hardships and destroy the Black race. More specifically those who are descendants of slaves. Be they in America, in The Bahamas, in the Caribbean, Brazil, wherever. And one of the attacks they came up with was to get the Black male out of the home, out of society and out from being the major bread winner for his family. See they never forgave Black people for coming out of slavery and the goal was to either exterminate them orv make them wish they were back in slavery again. Their goal is to never allow the Black man to be at peace on this side of Jordan. Originally these wicked people came up with the Fake ‘war on drugs plot’ where hundreds of thousands of young Black men (and Hispanics) were sent to jail for long periods of time for small amounts of marijuana. Some were sent to jail for no drugs at all. That’s what they called ‘conspiracy to possess’ or ‘conspiracy to supply.’ So after these men came out of jails they found out they could not get jobs, could not travel or attend certain schools and in the US they did not qualify for social assistance programs. In fact they could not even live with family if the family was receiving Federal housing assistance. So they had to find ways and means to survive. And many did.
John 5 hours, 57 minutes ago
But while these young men were in jail, they were also taught the evil of gang warfare. A war culture that teaches the colors you wear or the hand signals you flash are more important than the color of your skin or even the blood that flows through your veins. The false psyche was ‘kill and be killed, survival of the fittest.’ And when they veere released from prisons, they took that gang culture back home, back to their communities. And the US was an anxious and willing partner to facilitate the jetting of these now newly released prisoners, but full fledged dangerous and deadly gang members to their countries of origin. And so the killings stated. In the Caribbean and the Bahamas. In Colombia and Brazil and Mexico. In fact it became so deadly in South and Central America gang members started to fear for their lives. Some started to sneak back into the US. And when Trump was president he tried to build a wall to keep them out. He had heard of their bloody, ruthless reputation and he had also heard that when one particular gang returned to the us (MS-13) they preferred to go into the Urban and Suburbs of America, rather than the inner cities. And that troubled him because he knew what the potential of that could be. Some American cities have seen gun violence increase by two thousand percent since Trump left office and the southern border is flooded with thousands and thousands of persons trying to get in ( or back in the US).
John 5 hours, 33 minutes ago
The third part got deleted but the bottom line is while they are killing young Bahamians, what is happening to our economy and ownership? It is being frittered away and stolen. Foreigner now own more of the Bahamian economy than Bahamians. And if things continue as they are fir tge next two decades, there will be no Bahamians of our ancestry here. Many have already fled. Many have already been killed. But who is winning?
Bobsyeruncle 2 hours ago
Maybe Bahamians should stop constantly playing the victim card, and instead teach their kids the value of:
a) A good education
b) Birth Control
c) Keeping your legs closed and your pecker in your pants (see b above). Lead by example and don't be a young single mom yourself.
d)The self-satisfaction of doing a hard days work or studying
e) Not thinking that God, or the church, is going to do all the things that your lazy ass is unmotivated to do such as fixing your kids growing pains.
The lack of motivation in many Bahamians, as well as no desire to get a good education, are a couple of significant reasons why 'foreigners' get to own a sizeable chunk of the Bahamian economy and Bahamians don't. STOP always blaming the foreigners. They are just seizing an opportunity that was also there for Bahamians to find, but chose not to.
John 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
YES SIR MASSA SIR..YOU DAMN HYPOCRITE! When it was economically feasible for Black folk to have many children to tend your plantations without compensation, it wasn't a problem, YOU were the ones who killed a Black person for taking a book in his hand and even pretending to read. And you can never ever do in a days work that the average Bahamian does, yea, you! You are the LAZY ASS because you expect Bahamians to do your work for free, Or else you want to bring in other foreigners who have a lower standard of living and under pay them. AND THE DAY will come when Bahamians will get their fair share of the economic pie. Don't judge their GOD, THEIR CHURCH or their FAMILY STRUCTURE..your judgment is also coming. Your time to rule (or misrule is coming to an end). Their GOD will judge you for your bloodshed and mayhem you caused on the earth
Bobsyeruncle 32 minutes ago
Oh boy, I guess I hit a nerve with you. Please don't start labelling everyone as racists or slave owners, you are better than that..
If you think my points are inaccurate, that's fine with me as you're entitled to your own opinion, But, as my non-plantation and non-slave owning grandmother use to say "nothing changes, if nothing changes"
