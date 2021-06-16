Cruise Home Porting To Give $50m Boost

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

A Cabinet minister yesterday predicted that 35,000 home porting cruise passengers will spend a collective $50m across The Bahamas during their seven-night voyages around the island chain this summer.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister for tourism and aviation, told the House of Assembly during his Budget debate contribution: “I estimate that home porting will bring 30,000 to 35,000 cruise visitors into The Bahamas in 2021, and these 30,000 to 35,000 cruise visitors will probably spend approximately $50m during their week long stay in The Bahamas.”

Royal Caribbean launched its Nassau home porting on Saturday with its Adventure of the Seas vessel. Crystal Cruises will launch its series of seven-night voyages around the Family Islands from Prince George Wharf on July 3.

Turning to the Nassau Cruise Port’s $250m redevelopment in anticipation to receive these cruise ships, Mr D’Aguilar said: “The fees earned by the government from the port will increase from approximately $2m each year to approximately $6m each year since the government will now receive the VAT on the passenger facility charge paid by each visitor to the port.

“The port will be funded primarily by Bahamians, and cruise passengers expecting to use the port will increase in 2022. The total amount of passengers expecting to use the port is nine percent ahead of the total amount of passengers that used the port in 2019, which was the best year ever, indicating that cruise lines are excited by the prospect of a new port.

“This Nassau Cruise Port project, will not cost the Bahamian taxpayer a dime since private sector money will be used to finance its construction and operation. Only Bahamian citizens from Freetown and the rest of The Bahamas will be allowed to own and operate stores/stalls, restaurants and other businesses in the Nassau port area, not to mention the vastly improved working conditions for taxis, tour buses and other excursion operators.”