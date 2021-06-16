Marvin Dames Has ‘Every Confidence’ On Policing Of New Measures For Fully Vaccinated

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of National Security Marvin Dames said yesterday he has “every confidence” law enforcement agencies will be ready to police any new measures for fully vaccinated people once implemented.

He noted that officers will utilise technology to verify vaccination cards and crack down on forged documents when the new protocol comes into effect.

He spoke after Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis suggested to reporters last week that fully vaccinated people could soon begin experiencing a variety of new benefits, including permission to go out at night after the 10pm curfew and also to host parties.

Dr Minnis is expected to provide more details about the vaccination perks when he wraps up the 2021/22 budget debate in the House of Assembly tomorrow.

Some critics called the plan “discriminatory” and others questioned the science behind the decision and how police plan to enforce it.

Phillip “Brave” Davis believes the new privileges will only create confusion.

However, Mr Dames did not share the same viewpoint yesterday and insisted officials will plan in advance and make adjustments as necessary to ensure the policy is enforced.

“We plan. We plan. Anytime an action is taken, and in this case by the competent authority, we have to plan around it,” he told reporters before going to a Cabinet meeting. “And, these agencies like the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the Defence Force, planning is what they do and so they have to adjust accordingly, and I have no doubt that they are capable of doing that.”

He also said he doesn’t believe the new rules will create confusion.

“...It won’t cause confusion,” Mr Dames added. “The RBPF and RBDF have been able to adapt to these changing times so I don’t expect anything will be different. I mean once the competent authority rolls out new emergency orders or new laws are enacted, the police and those agencies responsible have to adjust and this is nothing new.

“This is all a part of governance and I have every confidence that the Commissioner and his team and the Commodore and his team will be ready for anything.”

Asked how police plan to enforce the measures, the Mount Moriah MP replied: “We’ll have to see how it’s rolled out and we’ll plan accordingly. That’s not an issue and if you’re fully vaccinated then you should have something in your possession saying that you’re fully vaccinated. RBPF and RBDF are very good at that and we have the aid of technology to assist and so I am not concerned about that.”

However, it is believed that policing the exceptions might still prove difficult, amid rising concern about the possibility of people using fake vaccination cards.

To this, Mr Dames said the police’s record speaks for itself, pointing to the many instances where persons were caught and dealt with for using fake COVID-19 tests to travel.

He said the same situation will apply for people who are not fully vaccinated seeking to “circumvent” the law and also warned against obtaining forged documents, insisting that officers will be on high alert for such instances.

He said: “You see that they’ve been doing an extremely great job in cracking down on those persons who were producing false travel visas right and that’s what they do and they’re there to ensure that we abide by the law.

“…At the end of the day, in all of this, what it requires is discipline on behalf of the Bahamian people right and that certainly will go along with helping to mitigate any issues in relation to any decision that is forthcoming.”

Asked if anyone has been caught for using fake vaccination documents to date, Mr Dames told reporters: “Umm, no not to this point but as you would’ve mentioned earlier, anytime you have situations like this it creates opportunities for those seeking to circumvent the law and the police will prepare for that as well.

“…At the end of the day, in all of this, what it requires is discipline on behalf of the Bahamian people right and that certainly will go along with helping to mitigate any issues in relation to any decision that is forthcoming.”

According to Mr Dames, there have been 1,940 violations to the COVID-19 Emergency Orders to date, resulting in over a $1m worth of fines.