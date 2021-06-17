Beach Vendors’ Fury As Owners Move To Close Off Their Access

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

CABBAGE Beach vendors were irate and shocked yesterday to see the Paradise Island beach entrance locked and their items relocated when they showed up on site in preparation for their return to work next month.

The angry group took action and eventually opened the locked gates. Persons were seen taking the moved possessions from across the street back onto the beach.

Some claimed their items had been damaged by whoever moved them off the beach. They questioned where Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was, noting that he protested against a similar situation while in opposition in 2016.

When contacted yesterday, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said he was “blindsided” by the move.

He said he personally called the entity that owns the property — Access Industries — and was told the company plans to develop a condo-hotel on the land, hence the reason for the area being closed off.

“I was not aware that what happened today was going to happen,” Mr D’Aguilar said. “The first time I heard about it this morning (Wednesday) was when people started sending me messages and pictures and videos about what had happened.

“. . . I wasn’t aware that this sudden move was about to occur. So I did what everybody else did, which was to call the number that was on the sign and spoke to the gentleman and he said ‘Well, we’re intending to redevelop the land, it is private property and as a result we very politely moved all of the items that were used by the Cabbage Beach vendors and put them across the street where we will provide security for them for the next three days for the vendors to come and pick it up.’

“I indicated to him that yes it might be private property but the vendors who have operated there for decades believe that they have an inalienable right to operate their business there as they have always done in the past and I indicated that when they bought the property, these persons were operating on the land so they should have indicated what their intention was to either accommodate or not accommodate these vendors.”

He said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also did not know about the situation beforehand.

When asked what yesterday’s development means for the beach vendors who were expecting to return to work in July, Mr D’Agular said that depends.

“What we’re trying to do is to sensitise the developer to the process they should follow as they move forward. It depends what intention they have. If their intention is to seize the land and deny access to the vendors, then that will then garner a different response from the government of the Bahamas, but if their intention is to redevelop the property and somehow incorporate them into their redevelopment and make sure they have access, well that’s a different discussion.”

He added: “We just want to see what the way forward is and if they are intending to incorporate the vendors into the development then that’s good, but we got to know that. If it isn’t, it’s a whole different discussion.”

The words will bring little comfort to vendors who have been out of work for more than a year due to the pandemic.

“This is our livelihood and we refuse to move from here, we are not moving,” one vendor said yesterday. “We gon’ fight. . .and if Minnis looks like he want a war with the Bahamian people, he will get it, because we ain’t moving.”

The vendors called on Dr Minnis to fix the situation.

“Dr Minnis, you and the FNM in trouble if y’all don’t remedy this,” another vendor said.

Vendor Ishmael Sutherland said that out of his 96 beach chairs, only 42 had been accounted for yesterday. He estimated about 12 of them are broken from being transported from the beach.

“I have (about) 63 umbrellas – all of them are broken,” he said. “I don’t know who’s behind it, whoever it is, I know we’re going to put a lawsuit to them because we don’t appreciate what went down today.”

Vendor Capprio Saunders-Miller said no warning was given about the move. Mrs Saunders-Miller said a Ministry of Tourism official had informed the vendors previously to clean up their work site and informed them they would return to work next month.

“We clean up the beach, move all the old stuff we are not using. . .we ain’t never thinking they gonna close the beach,” she said. “As far as we are concerned, we going back to work. All the vendors went and got their license and. . .everything they needed to get health certificate…”

A sign reading “notice private property” was seen at the entrance of the gate blocking access to the beach.

Vendor Larry Miller said the company in question had no right to move the vendors’ property.

Hair braider Jennifer Sturrup called the situation “unfair”.

Asked if any Ministry of Tourism officials came to the beach, she replied: “Two people came. They said they was coming back to give us an explanation….. they was in a meeting so they couldn’t do nothing. They left us to fight on our own.”

In March 2016, police clashed with Cabbage Beach vendors and protestors for a second consecutive day after FNM and DNA political factions led a group from Sidney Poitier Bridge to the Paradise Island beach.

Angry demonstrators tore down a fence blocking one of two access points to the beach.

At the time, Dr Minnis called the effort “a sure sign” that Bahamians were fed up with the empty promises offered by the Christie administration.

The Office of the Prime Minister did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.

Ownership of Cabbage Beach was transferred from Atlantis (Brookfield) to a subsidiary of Access Industries in 2014.

In 2019, Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton ruled in a matter involving Atlantis Holdings Ltd, the plaintiff in the matter, and a beach vendor, that a public access point in question to Cabbage Beach was a “private access way” and ruled that the vendor was trespassing on the property.