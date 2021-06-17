Beach Vendors’ Fury As Owners Move To Close Off Their Access

By EARYEL BOWLEG
CABBAGE Beach vendors were irate and shocked yesterday to see the Paradise Island beach entrance locked and their items relocated when they showed up on site in preparation for their return to work next month.
The angry group took action and eventually opened the locked gates. Persons were seen taking the moved possessions from across the street back onto the beach.
Some claimed their items had been damaged by whoever moved them off the beach. They questioned where Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was, noting that he protested against a similar situation while in opposition in 2016.
When contacted yesterday, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar said he was “blindsided” by the move.
He said he personally called the entity that owns the property — Access Industries — and was told the company plans to develop a condo-hotel on the land, hence the reason for the area being closed off.
“I was not aware that what happened today was going to happen,” Mr D’Aguilar said. “The first time I heard about it this morning (Wednesday) was when people started sending me messages and pictures and videos about what had happened.
“. . . I wasn’t aware that this sudden move was about to occur. So I did what everybody else did, which was to call the number that was on the sign and spoke to the gentleman and he said ‘Well, we’re intending to redevelop the land, it is private property and as a result we very politely moved all of the items that were used by the Cabbage Beach vendors and put them across the street where we will provide security for them for the next three days for the vendors to come and pick it up.’
“I indicated to him that yes it might be private property but the vendors who have operated there for decades believe that they have an inalienable right to operate their business there as they have always done in the past and I indicated that when they bought the property, these persons were operating on the land so they should have indicated what their intention was to either accommodate or not accommodate these vendors.”
He said Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis also did not know about the situation beforehand.
When asked what yesterday’s development means for the beach vendors who were expecting to return to work in July, Mr D’Agular said that depends.
“What we’re trying to do is to sensitise the developer to the process they should follow as they move forward. It depends what intention they have. If their intention is to seize the land and deny access to the vendors, then that will then garner a different response from the government of the Bahamas, but if their intention is to redevelop the property and somehow incorporate them into their redevelopment and make sure they have access, well that’s a different discussion.”
He added: “We just want to see what the way forward is and if they are intending to incorporate the vendors into the development then that’s good, but we got to know that. If it isn’t, it’s a whole different discussion.”
The words will bring little comfort to vendors who have been out of work for more than a year due to the pandemic.
“This is our livelihood and we refuse to move from here, we are not moving,” one vendor said yesterday. “We gon’ fight. . .and if Minnis looks like he want a war with the Bahamian people, he will get it, because we ain’t moving.”
The vendors called on Dr Minnis to fix the situation.
“Dr Minnis, you and the FNM in trouble if y’all don’t remedy this,” another vendor said.
Vendor Ishmael Sutherland said that out of his 96 beach chairs, only 42 had been accounted for yesterday. He estimated about 12 of them are broken from being transported from the beach.
“I have (about) 63 umbrellas – all of them are broken,” he said. “I don’t know who’s behind it, whoever it is, I know we’re going to put a lawsuit to them because we don’t appreciate what went down today.”
Vendor Capprio Saunders-Miller said no warning was given about the move. Mrs Saunders-Miller said a Ministry of Tourism official had informed the vendors previously to clean up their work site and informed them they would return to work next month.
“We clean up the beach, move all the old stuff we are not using. . .we ain’t never thinking they gonna close the beach,” she said. “As far as we are concerned, we going back to work. All the vendors went and got their license and. . .everything they needed to get health certificate…”
A sign reading “notice private property” was seen at the entrance of the gate blocking access to the beach.
Vendor Larry Miller said the company in question had no right to move the vendors’ property.
Hair braider Jennifer Sturrup called the situation “unfair”.
Asked if any Ministry of Tourism officials came to the beach, she replied: “Two people came. They said they was coming back to give us an explanation….. they was in a meeting so they couldn’t do nothing. They left us to fight on our own.”
In March 2016, police clashed with Cabbage Beach vendors and protestors for a second consecutive day after FNM and DNA political factions led a group from Sidney Poitier Bridge to the Paradise Island beach.
Angry demonstrators tore down a fence blocking one of two access points to the beach.
At the time, Dr Minnis called the effort “a sure sign” that Bahamians were fed up with the empty promises offered by the Christie administration.
The Office of the Prime Minister did not respond to a request for comment yesterday.
Ownership of Cabbage Beach was transferred from Atlantis (Brookfield) to a subsidiary of Access Industries in 2014.
In 2019, Supreme Court Justice Gregory Hilton ruled in a matter involving Atlantis Holdings Ltd, the plaintiff in the matter, and a beach vendor, that a public access point in question to Cabbage Beach was a “private access way” and ruled that the vendor was trespassing on the property.
ACCESS POINT CLOSED ‘DUE TO SAFETY CONCERNS’
ACCESS Industries released a statement on the controversy surrounding a locked gate blocking entry to Cabbage Beach yesterday, saying the fence was erected due to upcoming work on a $250m project.
The company said due to “safety” concerns during construction, the access point to the beach will be closed.
“Clearing work on the privately owned, vacant tract has begun for a condominium-hotel development,” Access Industries said in a statement sent to The Tribune. “The Paradise Island project is expected to generate more than $250m in investment and economic activity for The Bahamas, including new jobs in construction, tourism and related industries. Due to safety concerns during the work phase, the path that runs over the private tract to the beach will be closed.
“Unauthorised items that had been left on the private property have been carefully collected, and security will have them available for pickup through Friday. The public still can readily access the beach at Beach Club Drive, off Paradise Island Drive, or consider Junkanoo Beach or Montagu Beach on Nassau.
“This new development will be an appealing addition to the amenities on the island, designed as an area of pride that will embrace and feature the local community. Developers are keen to ensure continued local participation, featuring Bahamian workers, artisans and others. The development also plans to include restaurants and retail that will be open to the public.”
Meanwhile, the Bahamas Public Parks and Public Beaches Authority released a statement yesterday which said it is committed to ensuring “full and unobstructed access” to all public beaches.
The statement by the authority’s executive chairman, Shanendon Cartwright said the agency is aware of the events which occurred at Cabbage Beach and is working diligently to “resolve all matters concerned”.
The Tribune has previously reported that the Cabbage Beach easement, adjacent to the Riu Paradise Island Hotel, has been in use for decades by the public and vendors that work on the beach. However, for more than 20 years, the property itself has been owned and operated by private companies.
In 2014, the ownership of the Cabbage Beach property was transferred from Atlantis (Brookfield) to a subsidiary of Access Industries, the One&Only Ocean Club. Prior to the sale of the property, Atlantis (Brookfield) had allowed access to the beach via private property; however, the company had petitioned the government on several occasions to address the unregulated vendor operation there.
Those overtures by Atlantis (Brookfield) led to a number of minor changes to the way vendors were allowed to operate at the site: business licences were needed, along with other requirements.
When Atlantis (Brookfield) finally sold the property to Access Industries, the sale agreement mandated that Atlantis (Brookfield) would address the vendor issue - with Access Industries requesting that they be removed totally as the company was looking to extend its One&Only Ocean Club brand onto the Cabbage Beach property.
The issue last came to a boiling point in 2016 when fences were erected to keep the vendors out. This led to a protest in March 2016, when dozens of irate vendors blocked the traffic flow to the Sidney Poitier Bridge. Some vendors tore down the fence as well and later faced court charges.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who took part in the protest in 2016, had suggested the criminal records of those protestors would be expunged if he won the 2017 general election.
In 2018, a magistrate discharged ten protesters from the matter concerning the destruction of a fence after officers failed to appear in court to testify and multiple adjournments in the case.
