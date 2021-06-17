Call For Extension Of Hurricane Orders In Grand Bahama

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

SOME Grand Bahama residents are calling on the government to honour expired letters of exemption that were issued before May 31 to import vehicles and are also asking for an extension of the Hurricane Dorian Exigency Order to December.

On Tuesday, several people gathered near the Office of the Prime Minister in the Harold DeGregory Complex and complained that they are unable to claim exemption on cars they brought in at the harbour because the Department of Customs refuses to honour the letters that have expired and are therefore no longer valid.

They say the three years allotted for persons to purchase and import vehicles is not enough given the current economic climate, circumstances, and challenges facing residents as a result of Hurricane Dorian and the COVID-19 pandemic.

PLP chairman Fred Mitchell and the five PLP candidates on Grand Bahama and other PLPs were present to offer their support.

Jason Martin, one of the three people who spoke on Tuesday, said the Grand Bahama economy is not doing well and people are still struggling to rebuild their homes and lives post-Dorian.

“I think they (the government) should have been more lenient with the people of GB, especially coming through a devastating storm like Dorian. People lost lives, homes, and now can you imagine trying to build a home all over again in this economy, and then they are forcing you to have a vehicle within three years?” Mr Martin remarked.

“You are not focusing on having a car at that time; we are trying to rebuild homes… and now we are dealing with COVID 19, which is another devastating blow to GB, and our already spiraling economy.”

Mr Martin believes that the three-year timeframe given for persons in Grand Bahama to purchase a vehicle is not practical.

“It is not fair,” he said. “I have a document where a customer is approved for three years; he did not have money in 2019 or 2020 and had to borrow money to get a vehicle just to find out…there is nothing they can do.”

Mr Martin said the ferry Balearia only ships vehicles once a week.

“I would like the government to extend it (the time) and give people more time,” he said.

James Turner, the PLP candidate for East Grand Bahama, agreed that Grand Bahamians need more time.

“I am talking to the five representatives for GB; you are living here and you should know the pain and be able to communicate the pain to those in Nassau. If this government had done what they were supposed to do, we would have been able to get cars in six months. But things are shut down and the economy was bad when they started, and look at where we are today – we are begging for them to do the right thing,” Mr Turner said.

For his part, Mr Mitchell said the PLP supports the public demand for the government to allow all residents of Grand Bahama and Abaco who have letters of exemption issued before May 31, 2021 pursuant to the Hurricane Dorian Exigency Order, to utilise those letters to import vehicles duty-free for at least another year.

“The announcement made yesterday does not cure the mischief about which there are complaints. The extension order only applies now to vehicles purchased before May 1, 2021,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“The order makes no sense since customs had previously agreed to honour all transactions in train before May 31, 2021. Customs should honour that commitment.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Finance said the government has agreed to amend the Special Economic Recovery Zone order to allow for the tax-free provision for eligible vehicles landed in the SERZ areas before August 31.

This would only apply to eligible vehicles that were purchased before May 1, 2021, the ministry said.

“We had to strike the right balance with providing the necessary assistance and being fiscally responsible with managing the government’s purse. However, we noted and accepted that there have been valid logistical concerns raised by several persons who had delays caused by operational challenges of the shipping agencies. These issues have been raised by individuals and local Members of Parliament in the affected areas. The government has heard those concerns and thus we have decided to extend the landing date to August 31, provided eligible persons in Grand Bahama and Abaco can demonstrate that the vehicles were purchased by May 1,” said J Kwasi Thompson, minister of state in the Ministry of Finance.

“If by chance you purchased a vehicle on or before the May 1, 2021, which was brought in between June 1 and today’s date and you paid the full duty and would have otherwise been eligible, you will be entitled to a refund of the sums paid,” Mr Thompson added.