Court Hears Of Officer Injuries

A FORENSIC pathologist testified yesterday that Petty Officer Percival Perpall had multiple injuries at the time of his death, including a lung contusion, a fractured vertebrae and a “collection of blood” in his chest cavity.

Dr Kiko Bridgewater gave evidence about the autopsy his colleague performed on the former Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer within days of his April 28, 2019, death.

According to reports, around 2.30am that day, PO Perpall, Calvin Hanna and Ellis Rahming were attacked while on duty at Government House when an assailant entered and opened fire on them.

Prosecutors have charged Able Seaman Jevon Seymour with PO Perpall’s death as well as the attempted murders of Hanna and Rahming.

He has denied the charges at his trial before Senior Justice Bernard Turner.

Yesterday, Dr Bridgewater told jurors the autopsy of PO Perpall’s body was performed by Dr Caryn Sands on May 2, 2019. He said at the time, Dr Sands concluded the officer died from gunshot wounds to his torso and right upper extremities.

He also said the first bullet entered PO Perpall’s right shoulder above the axillary fold and injured the seventh vertebra of his spine before exiting through the left side of his back.

Dr Bridgewater said the “front to back, right to left, and then downard” movement of the bullet contributed to the contusion of PO Perpall’s lung, a fracture to his vertebrae and right thorax and a collection of blood in his chest cavity.

The next gunshot entered from the right side of PO Perpall’s chest, the court was told.

“There was no evidence of a close-range discharge,” Dr Bridgewater said. “(The bullet) went through the skin, soft tissue of the chest, the sixth rib anterior, the lower lobe of the right lung (and the) diaphragm…and exited the left side of the abdomen.”

He added the injuries associated with this wound included a fracture of the right rib and spillage of intestinal contents into the abdominal cavity.

According to Dr Bridgewater, the third gunshot entered PO Perpall’s right side and exited the left side of his abdomen. He said no bullet, or bullet fragments were recovered although the ammunition fractured the lower part of PO Perpall’s spine and caused bleeding along the wound path.

The fourth gunshot entered through the posterior of PO Perpall’s right arm and caused a laceration to the back of his left thumb. Dr Bridgewater said “other findings” of the autopsy report included an “enlarged heart and bleeding to the liver, pancreas and intestines”.

Yesterday, two officers from the Forensic Science Section of the Royal Bahamas Police Force also gave evidence under oath.

When Woman Corporal 3087 Elkia Coakley took the stand, she said on April 28 she received over 20 sealed cardboard boxes which all contained fired and unfired .9mm cartridge cases and swabs.

She said on September 29, 2020, she handed the exhibits over to Chief Superintendent Earl Thompson for analysis.

During her testimony, Inspector Raquel Francis said she also received a sealed cardboard box with firearm exhibits on the day in question, which she later handed over to Supt Thompson in November 2019.

Corporal Chris Curry previously testified about finding the body of PO Perpall motionless and slumped over in a couch with bullet wounds when he had responded to questions about the shooting incident at Government House in 2019.

He said when he saw PO Perpall, he contacted the police control room to request EMS assistance. He also said he noticed “a number” of 9mm casings on the floor when he made checks of the front and rear sections of the guardroom.

Crown attorneys Terry Archer and Destiney McKinney are prosecuting, while Seymour is represented by defence counsel Murrio Ducille.

The case continues today.