Pair Accused Of Cocaine Smuggling

By FARRAH JOHNSON

Tribune Staff Reporter

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

TWO men who were accused of smuggling 150 pounds of cocaine into the country last weekend were yesterday remanded to prison pending a bail hearing.

Anton Johnson, 59, and John Hanna, 27, appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt charged with several drug related offences in connection with the recent seizure of the drugs that were found on Exuma last Sunday.

Police alleged the men conspired to possess a quantity of cocaine with intent to supply on June 13.

They further alleged that they were found with the drugs in Steventon, Exuma that same day.

Johnson and Hanna are also accused of conspiring to import the cocaine into the country on the day in question and actually smuggling the dangerous drugs into this jurisdiction on the same date.

According to initial police reports, at the time, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force in a joint operation with the Drug Enforcement Administration, the US Coast Guard and the Marine Support Services Unit, arrested two men in connection with possession of dangerous drugs.

Police said sometime around 1pm, the officers were on routine air patrol, when they observed a white and blue twin engine Piper Aztec flying at a low altitude over the settlement of Steventon, Great Exuma.

Sometime later, officials said they noticed when occupants of the aircraft threw two objects to the ground. The aircraft continued flying north bound at the low altitude and later landed on Staniel Cay, Exuma.

“While there, the officers arrested and took into custody two Bahamian males ages 59 and 27 years for possession of dangerous drugs,” police reported.

“The two objects, which were white crocus sacks, were collected. An examination of them revealed that they collectively contained 58 black taped packages of suspected cocaine. The suspects and drugs were transported to New Providence. The weight of the drugs is 150lb and has an estimated street value of $1,161,000.”

During the hearing both accused denied the allegations.

However, before the issue of bail could be determined, the prosecution requested an adjournment as they did not have the necessary documents needed to make a “proper decision” on the matter.

Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt adjourned the case to today for a bail hearing.

Johnson and Hanna were remanded to prison overnight.

• Meanwhile, in a separate matter, Quabinor Campbell was granted bail after he pleaded not guilty to marijuana related drug charges.

Campbell is accused of conspiring to possess a quantity of Indian hemp with intent to supply sometime between December 23, 2020, and January 13.

He is also accused of being found with the drugs in New Providence and conspiring to import them into the country within that same timeframe.

When he appeared before Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt yesterday, he denied two counts each of conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply, possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply, conspiracy to import dangerous drugs, and importation of dangerous drugs.

As a result, the matter was adjourned to September 21 and 28 for trial.

Campbell was granted $34,000 bail in the interim.