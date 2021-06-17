Voters Divided Over Mcalpine Candidacy

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

PINERIDGE residents expressed mixed feelings about supporting area MP Rev Frederick McAlpine as an independent candidate in the next general election.

Mr McAlpine, who won under the Free National Movement in 2017, has not yet received a nomination to represent the constituency in the 2022 election.

In 2019, the outspoken parliamentarian broke ranks with the FNM after he voted against the increase of VAT from 7.5 to 12 percent.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis then fired Mr McAlpine as chairman of the Bahamas Hotel Corporation.

Mr McAlpine has said if he does not receive a nomination by his party, he will run as an independent candidate.

The Tribune recently spoke with several Pineridge constituents to get their view.

Johnvan Smith, 29, a self-employed mechanic and owner of an import/export business, said he would not support Mr McAlpine as an independent candidate.

“I would not support him because since he was elected I have not seen any progress in the constituency,” he said. “I know his job is not to put money in people’s hands, but he should make provisions for persons to better themselves.”

Mr Smith complained that he has not seen the MP since the past election.

“I saw him when he was trying to get my vote in the past election, but it has been four years and I have not seen him walking through to check on the community,” he said.

“I see him in the media debating on some things that happening in GB, but to say what he fighting for isn’t clear.

“I feel the Coalition party is on the right track; they have persuaded me but it is not final,” he said.

Another male resident who did not want to be named said: “I never met him; he never come around.”

However, the resident said that he is aware that Mr McAlpine is a fighter for the people. “He was the only one who stood up to the PM, I feel he did a good job and he deserve to be in there.”

Edwin Strachan, a resident of Back of Town, said he would not support Mr McAlpine as an FNM or independent candidate.

“No, I have no intention of supporting him in the next election,” he said. “If he is running FNM I would not support either. But, if he decides to join the PLP and walk with Ginger Moxey (PLP candidate for Pineridge) that would be good because he is a really good man.”

Mr Strachan said that Ms Moxey is all about empowering people in the community.

“I think he should partner with Ms Moxey because I feel this election is only going to be between the PLP and FNM when all the ballots are counted.”

Mr Strachan believes that while Rev McAlpine “will have good support as an independent, it would not be enough to take him back to Parliament.”

“In my view, I rate him as a good MP, but his party pushed him out, so, I guess, he did not have the support of his party to do what he wanted to. I was disappointed in the way his party dealt with him, but I will not support him as an independent candidate,” he said.

Giovanna Swain said she did not vote for Rev McAlpine in the last election.

“I did not vote for him and he did not do nothing for me. He never been around to see how I doing.”

Ms Swain said that after Hurricane Dorian, she went to his headquarters, but did not get any coupons.

On the other hand, resident Cecil Allen said he will support Rev McAlpine. “I always liked Rev McAlpine and I will support him as an independent candidate. He is a good man,” he said.

Mr Allen commended MP McAlpine for opening the Pineridge Education Centre for youngsters.

“He was a good MP,” said the retired resident.

Resident Michael Vildor said he respects the MP for what he is doing and will continue to support him.

“I respect Rev McAlpine based on everything he does and says; he is fighting for the people. I commend him for being bold to speak out in the House. Honestly, he needs to flush out some of these people who doing these devious things.”

Mr Vildor said that jobs are needed in Grand Bahama. “We need job flows, and I am pleased that Rev McAlpine has started a school to help train and educate young people. And anything that benefits people right now I am in support of and I would support him,” he said.

A woman resident, who did not want to be named, believes that Rev McAlpine will do well as an independent candidate.

“I would think lots of people around here would support him. He has done a good job and when he had the opportunity, he did a lot for Pineridge. I think he will get full support because he was there for us. He did the best he could have done so, I can’t see people not voting for him. I think he will get full support,” she said.