$100m Funding For Hospital Upgrades

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

MORE than $290m has been earmarked in the upcoming fiscal year for public healthcare and safety initiatives, with over $100m targeted for infrastructure repairs and critical hospital upgrades.

While making his contribution during the 2021/2022 budget debate yesterday, Health Minister Renward Wells outlined several key areas his ministry will be focusing on for the next fiscal year.

This includes infrastructural upgrades, expansion of telemedicine system and universal healthcare coverage and COVID-19 related support.

Mr Wells said $297,081,014 has been budgeted for his ministry in support of its initiatives, with a considerable portion of those funds earmarked for renovation works at Princess Margaret Hospital, Rand Memorial Hospital and other medical care facilities.

The figure, however, is a slight decrease compared with the previous fiscal cycle, which saw a budget allocation of $298,037,239.

Still, Mr Wells insisted yesterday that with the new budget, the Minnis administration will still be able to “transform the face of the healthier care sector” and fulfil its promises to the Bahamian people.

He said funding for hospital and clinic upgrades will be facilitated through loan agreements secured between the government and the World Bank Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) and the Inter-American Development Bank.

He told the House of Assembly: “On the 16th of March, of this year, 2021, the Cabinet of The Bahamas authorised the PHA to access loan funding of $89,036,855.95 from the World Bank (MIGA) to fund capital projects.

“These projects are to modernise the infrastructure of the Princess Margaret Hospital, the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre in New Providence and the Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama.”

He also said: “…Mr Speaker, this year and next year, at the Princess Margaret Hospital renovations will take place in the following locations: the eye ward, female medical two, the former physiotherapy unit, the former female surgical two; children’s ward; male medical two, and the decommissioned intensive care unit,” he said.

He added the first phase of its urgent and emergency care at PMH should be completed early in the next fiscal year, with plans underway to acquire the relevant equipment.

Other works in the pipeline for PMH include the construction of a new six storey tower that will house several new medical units, including a children’s ward, surgical ward, gynaecology ward, etc. The Health Minister said the project is estimated to cost $55m.

“We have heard the cries of our patients, the Bahamian people, for better facilities to accommodate, treat and assist our expecting mothers to bring their children into this world and with this new edifice, this new six-story tower, we in the FMM will have delivered,” Mr Wells said.

As for the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre, Mr Wells said renovations will be carried out at several buildings, including the old Robert Smith building and Pearce Ward.

Shifting his focus to Rand Memorial Hospital, the Health Minister also spoke on his ministry’s plans to construct a “climate-resilient hospital” as a part of its phased redevelopment of the Grand Bahama medical facility which was devastated by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.

The official recommissioning of the $21m first phase redevelopment of RMH was held in April, Mr Wells reminded them.

He said: “It gives me great pleasure to report that this FNM government will commence the construction of a new four level, climate-resilient hospital in Grand Bahama on the Rand Memorial Hospital site.”

He said plans have been designed by the BECK Group, an architectural and engineering firm, and added the new facility will be built at elevated levels to ensure no flooding even “during the worst of hurricanes”.

He said:“ The construction of the four-level tower will allow for inpatient services to be removed from the ground floor level to second, third and fourth storey floors. In the event, Pineridge, of another major disaster, Mr Speaker, healthcare services would not have to be displaced as was the case after Hurricane Dorian.

“The new tower will have a minimum, Pineridge, of a five feet foundation height above grade. This will ensure non-flooding of the facility during the worst of hurricanes. This new tower would provide the opportunity for all services to be available in one facility in Grand Bahama.

“…Based on preliminary assessments, it is anticipated that the estimated cost to completely rebuild the Rand Memorial Hospital would be approximately $35m, including the cost of furniture, fixtures, architecturally significant equipment (ASE) and other IT-related costs,” Mr Wells added.

He also spoke about the government’s plans to upgrade clinics throughout the Family Islands.

He said new clinics will be built on Exuma, Andros, Eleuthera and Cat Island, etc, while renovations are expected to be carried out at the Abaco Primary Health Care Centre; the Miriam Green Clinic in South Andros; the Bimini clinic; and the Deadman’s Cay, Long Island clinic.

“All this construction work has a ticketed cost of just under $20m,” he said.

He said funding for the repairs will be facilitated through a $60m Inter-American Development Bank loan.