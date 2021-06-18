If The Bahamas Could Rub A Genie's Lamp . . .

LET’S make three wishes for The Bahamas.

The first wish is for an end to the seemingly never-ending – the power problems at BPL.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Works Desmond Bannister is confident we will have no load shedding this summer, and says there have been no such incidents so far this year.

If only the same could be said for other causes for power outages. When explaining other recent power outages, Mr Bannister brought out a whole laundry list of excuses. Outages over the past two days he blamed on the scrapyard fire. Some, he said, have been caused by “careless drivers knocking power poles down” which makes us wonder how many drivers are doing such a thing and why there aren’t more photographs of such accidents. “And quite frankly,” he said, “others have been caused by human error.”

He moved swiftly on from that note without explaining how many incidents have been caused by human error and what has been done about it, although we would love to know more.

People sitting in the dark don’t care whether the explanation for the power outage is load shedding, or an error, or one of this apparent multitude of drivers knocking poles down – they just want the power on.

So that’s our first wish, for a supply of power as steady as the supply of excuses we’re currently getting.

Our second wish comes in healthcare – where Health Minister Renward Wells has announced $100m for infrastructure repairs and critical hospital upgrades.

If ever it needed reinforcing, the past year of the pandemic has emphasised the importance of our healthcare system.

An extra $100m will be gratefully received to bolster that system. Mr Wells says renovations will include “the eye ward, female medical two, the former physiotherapy unit, the former female surgical two, children’s ward, male medical two, and the decommissioned intensive care unit”.

Emergency care’s first phase will be completed early next year, he says, while other work includes a new six-storey tower at Princess Margaret Hospital to house several new units, including a children’s ward, a surgical ward and a gynaecology ward.

There will also be new clinics for a number of Family Islands, and renovations at others.

Our hope, then, is for such work to go smoothly, on time, on budget and deliver a better healthcare system for the needs of the nation.

Which brings us to our final wish, one we hope will arrive on Monday, when Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis takes to his feet in the House of Assembly.

It’s been a long, hard year and a half, and we dearly wish that Dr Minnis has something to say that gives us a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. The country needs more vaccines, it needs a stronger economy, and it needs to see a path that takes us beyond the pandemic – if wishing can make it so.