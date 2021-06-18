Wells: We Can Vaccinate 30 Percent By September

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

HEALTH Minister Renward Wells says he believes The Bahamas can vaccinate up to 30 percent of its population against the deadly coronavirus before September.

According to Mr Wells, more than 70,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have been administered in the country to date.

He said as of Tuesday, 51,099 people have already received their first shot, while 19,474 have had their second shot, resulting in a total of 70,573 shots being administered nationwide.

The health minister said the numbers of those fully vaccinated represent roughly seven percent, while those who have only received their first shot account for about 18 percent.

“Based on the Department of Statistics’ population projections, it is estimated that in the year 2021 there will be some 272,160 adults aged 20 years and older in the Bahamas,” Mr Wells told the House of Assembly during his budget contribution yesterday.

“This translates to 18.8 percent of the population receiving first doses and 7.2 percent of the population completing the vaccine schedule or who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.”

Speaking to a recent challenge for all member states of the World Health Organization to have at least 30 percent of their populations vaccinated by the end of the year, Mr Wells said he believed the goal was possible.

“During the recent 74th World Health Assembly, Dr Tedros, director general of the World Health Organization, challenged member states ‘to achieve vaccination of at least 10 percent of the population of all countries by the end of September 2021 and at least 30 percent by the end of the year,” the Bamboo Town MP said.

“Mr Speaker, in our local context, we believe this to be achievable, especially when we take stock of the age grouping with the lower uptake of the vaccine. This age grouping is the same age grouping accounting for the greatest COVID19 disease burden – those 49 years and under.

“Specifically, of the total doses administered in the Bahamas: 8.9 percent was administered to those 20 to 29 years of age; 12.8 percent to those 30 to 39 years of age; and 17 percent to those 40 to 49 years of age. Our path to normalcy rests heavily with these age groupings. We can get to 30 percent, in the first instance before September.”

“The nation needs your cooperation not competition or confrontation,” the health minister added.

Mr Wells again stressed that vaccines are the only way out of the pandemic, saying the benefits still far outweigh the risks.

He said less than one percent of those who took the vaccine in the country have reported side effects and added that no deaths have been attributed to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said: “To those who purport the vaccine is not safe. We hear you! To those who believe the vaccine to be a conspiracy. We hear you too! But, as the saying goes, the proof of the pudding is always in the eating.”

Yesterday, Mr Wells also gave an update on the nation’s fight with COVID-19, noting that the daily number of new cases and hospitalisations is trending downward.

“For the fourth consecutive week, our national incidents or new cases have been trending down,” the Bamboo Town MP said. “…The positivity rate is trending downward currently sitting at nine percent from a high in the third wave of 16 per cent - a 43.5 per cent reduction.”

However, this comes amid concerns of more infectious COVID-19 variant strains.

Local health officials have previously said it is very likely new strains are in the country.

However, Mr Wells said officials are still waiting to receive test results from samples sent abroad.

He said: “The World Health Organization on May 11, 2021, reclassified the B.1.617.2 variant from a variant of interest to a variant of concern. This B.1.617.2 variant, now known as the delta variant, originated in India and joins the other, four variants of concern – the UK or alpha variant; the South African or beta variant; the Indian or kappa variant, also known as B.1.617.1 and the Brazilian or gamma variant. Vaccines currently available on the market are still effective against all of these variants.”

Currently, the overall number of cases in the country stands at 12,295 after health officials recorded 53 news cases Thursday. Of this figure, 740 cases still remain active, with 38 people in hospital sick with the virus.

Meanwhile, 241 people have died from the virus to date.

Yesterday, Mr Wells said: “Although we note that almost equal distribution of COVID-19 cases are among males and females, there is continued shifting of the burden of disease to those 20 to 49 years… which is accounting for the vast majority of the burden of our disease in our third wave.

“Within this group, the greatest rate of increase has been among the 25 to 34-year-olds…If you want to party, vaccinate. If you want to hang with the crew, vaccinate. Get vaccinated.”