Man Killed In Struggle With Gunman

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead after a struggle with a gunman outside his home in the Chippingham area last night.

According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, police were alerted to a shooting on Sidney Street shortly after 8pm yesterday evening.

Police found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

“Initial investigations reveal that the male had recently arrived home when a lone gunman approached his vehicle, tapped on the window, the gentleman came out and a struggle ensued,” ASP Peters said. “However the gunman was able to overpower him and shot him several times before making his escape to a vehicle that was waiting.”

The victim, whose identity was not released up to press time, appeared to be in his early 30s, ASP Peters said.

ASP Peters said it is a possibility the victim knew his shooter, however, police are not certain.

Police also could not say if robbery was a possible motive, citing the early stages of the investigation.

Grieving relatives were also at the scene and were heard crying as police processed the area.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information on this shooting to contact police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).