Man Killed In Struggle With Gunman

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was shot dead after a struggle with a gunman outside his home in the Chippingham area last night.
According to Assistant Superintendent Audley Peters, police were alerted to a shooting on Sidney Street shortly after 8pm yesterday evening.
Police found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.
EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.
“Initial investigations reveal that the male had recently arrived home when a lone gunman approached his vehicle, tapped on the window, the gentleman came out and a struggle ensued,” ASP Peters said. “However the gunman was able to overpower him and shot him several times before making his escape to a vehicle that was waiting.”
The victim, whose identity was not released up to press time, appeared to be in his early 30s, ASP Peters said.
ASP Peters said it is a possibility the victim knew his shooter, however, police are not certain.
Police also could not say if robbery was a possible motive, citing the early stages of the investigation.
Grieving relatives were also at the scene and were heard crying as police processed the area.
Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information on this shooting to contact police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).
Comments
tribanon 16 hours, 2 minutes ago
Sadly, these types of violent incidents and murders are going to plague people coming home at night as our economy continues to melt down under the failed social and economic policies of the grossly incompetent Minnis led FNM administration.
Emilio26 15 hours, 36 minutes ago
Tribanon how is the Dr Minnis the blame for these murders?
tribanon 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Suggest you take a straw poll of the voters who are now living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones more than ever today.
Cobalt 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
@Tribanon…. You really talk shit sometimes, yanno! What does someone shooting another have to do with the PM??? Our country’s economic and crime problems existed long before Dr. Minnis became Prime Minister and they will remain long after he’s gone! We have enough stupidity in our country without you adding to it! Smt.
carltonr61 15 hours, 51 minutes ago
His G7 European enslavement to Covid response and not sovereign is killing us. They make up their minds for us by giving orders to the Royal.
Cobalt 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Christ almighty!! Are there only stupid people left in this country??? The ignorance of some of you is utterly astounding!! What do you expect Dr. Minnis to do??? The COVID-19 novel virus is ravaging the world!! Dozens of countries have it far worst!! Do you know anything about ventilators and negative pressure rooms??? Have you ever had to intubate a patient and dose them with remdesivir??? Have you ever had to administer convalescent plasma or Solumedrol to a patient who is in respiratory failure??? Have you ever had to Code a patient while wearing full PPE and a Halo mask??? Well I have!! Everyday!!! And these conditions are unfavorable not to mention that trained personnel qualified to carry out these interventions are few!! And the drugs and resources are limited and exceedingly expensive!! So the Prime Minister has to weigh these facts while simultaneously trying to stimulate the economy!! So please just shut your ignorant stupid mouth and be thankful that things aren’t a lot worst!! Smft
tribanon 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
If you're truly a frontline healthcare service provider as you say you are, and assuming there are others who share your general demeanor and temperament, then that does indeed help to explain why our healthcare system is so very inadequate and dysfunctional.
buddah17 12 hours ago
You can't be for real dude....
Cobalt 9 hours, 34 minutes ago
No, you idiot! The ENTIRE BAHAMAS IS INADEQUATE AND DYSFUNCTIONAL!! Not just the healthcare system!! And the reason is because the masses are just like you and possess your lack of mental capacity!! People like you are irrational, unread, uninformed, and just plain stupid!! You talk without thinking!! You’re mentally inept and void of any deductive or inductive logic!! And to make matters worst….. you don’t even realize that you’re stupid!! Your own stupidity eludes you!
tribanon 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Wow! I just hope for the sake of your patients that you're not a brain surgeon. lol
Bobsyeruncle 8 hours, 22 minutes ago
Tribanon/Mudda, (or whatever name you want to hide behind this month) - You just made yourself look a real douche.
Cobalt - Thank you for what you do, I certainly appreciate it, as I'm sure many others do too..
tribanon 4 hours, 8 minutes ago
Birds of a feather....lol
Bobsyeruncle 4 hours, 3 minutes ago
Feeling awkward are we ?
tribanon 3 hours, 13 minutes ago
ZZZZzzzzzz......
John 11 hours, 56 minutes ago
One of the greatest fears as the country gradually reopens is the fear of crime. Violent crime especially. And apparently it is not exclusive to The Bahamas. The killings of young men appears to be a greater threat to this country than the corona pandemic.
