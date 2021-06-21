Pm Announces Curfew Change: 11pm To 5am

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that the curfew on New Providence has been changed to 11pm to 5am daily with immediate effect.
He told Parliament on Monday morning that health officials will monitor the island’s situation over the next few days, and depending on the capital’s progress, the curfew may be pushed back to midnight.
Dr Minnis also revealed more privileges for fully vaccinated people.
He said fully vaccinated people can now engage in private gatherings and other social events in homes and elsewhere; and wedding receptions can now take place in New Providence and Grand Bahama if all attendees are fully vaccinated. Hosts and guests will be subject to fines for non-compliance, he said.
Performance groups and artists may perform at all activities permitted under the emergency orders if they are vaccinated.
As for his proposed “Vaccination Day,” Dr Minnis said this will take place once health officials determine that a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated.
Regarding curfews on other islands, Dr Minnis announced that Grand Bahama’s curfew will move from 11pm to midnight; on Abaco the curfew will be moved to 11pm to 5am; while Cat Island’s curfew will move to 10pm-5am. He said there is no longer a curfew for the Berry Islands, South Andros and Mangrove Cay.
Dr Minnis also announced that in New Providence, funerals and memorial services will now be permitted in a church in accordance with health protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.
He said the number of people who can assemble in groups on beaches and parks in New Providence and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, mainland Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, and Great and Little Exuma has increased from five to 15.
More like this story
- Curfew tightens on Family Islands
- PRIZE FOR TAKING THE JAB: Restrictions off for fully vaccinated
- PM has no intention of relaxing New Providence curfew hours
- PM announces Desmond Bannister as new Deputy Prime Minister, relaxation of measures for Christmas season
- PM DELIVERS A CHRISTMAS GIFT: Minnis loosens rules over holiday season and allows Midnight Mass
Comments
John 12 hours, 1 minute ago
The young people and the tourists are happy. Did the PM scrap his Vaccine Day idea after getting certain advice? It was a bad idea that will cause more division in the country.
ohdrap4 11 hours, 22 minutes ago
I think they heard the talk shows, social media fora and went back to the drawing board.
Since they do not have sufficient vaccine, it would be easy to sue.
TalRussell 10 hours, 52 minutes ago
There's no rescuing the Thee Mr. Minnis from his left befuddled in a state of confusing disarray when it comes to enforcing a curfew on the House-elected Sea Breeze MP, Comrade Sister Lanisha's criticisms. The same red Comrade Sister, they've allowed developing into this colourful political cartoonish character? Try to think of two people who is more recommending to be deserving of each other, stresses.
No telling what someone with such passion in talkin' it all, still has left expose?
Creativity needs not to apply to wrote this humorously funny stuff, yes?
baclarke 8 hours, 51 minutes ago
The government will have to tread carefully since we're in the political season. It's simple math really. If you alienate and frustrate the unvaccinated population which makes up well over half of your current population, they may just decide to take it out on you at the polls.... Have your fun for now Mr. Prime Minister....
tribanon 4 hours, 24 minutes ago
Bingo! x 150,000 very vaccine hesitant voters.
Sickened 7 hours, 25 minutes ago
I'm just glad that the virus has somehow informed our great PM that it will no longer infect people between 10pm and 11pm. Yay virus!!!
JokeyJack 7 hours, 21 minutes ago
I've had my children on curfew from 4pm and lockdown every since July of last year. They must be in their bedroom at all times, and wear 2 masks. 3 masks and a face shield if they come out to use the restroom or get a drink of water from the fridge. They eat their meals in their room as well. They must also wear gloves while eating (touching forks and plates and cups could spread the virus). About 4 months ago I also purchased the water-proof masks and they must wear those in the shower. We also observe a minimum amount of talking (the extra pressure of exhaling while speaking might possibly force the virus though the thin fabric of the mask). We have small dry erase boards and markers. We also have an egg-timer set for 20 minutes, and every 20 minutes they must don the 3 masks and shield and come out to wash their hands with warm water and soap for 45 seconds.
My philosophy is, if stupid is the order of the day - then I want to be the most stupid so that I can win the prize.
Will this have a terrible negative effect on my children's mental health? Of course it will - but at least they will not die from the virus. They may grow up to be useless components of society and be a social cost to the Treasury, but who's thinking about that with any children? Nobody, so why should I ?
Remember, ALL things are less important than protecting oneself from the virus. Can't see your loved one while they are on their death bed in the hospital? Remember, ALL things are less important (do I need to say the rest? Do I need to repeat? I don't think so).
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID