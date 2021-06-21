Pm Announces Curfew Change: 11pm To 5am

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has announced that the curfew on New Providence has been changed to 11pm to 5am daily with immediate effect.

He told Parliament on Monday morning that health officials will monitor the island’s situation over the next few days, and depending on the capital’s progress, the curfew may be pushed back to midnight.

Dr Minnis also revealed more privileges for fully vaccinated people.

He said fully vaccinated people can now engage in private gatherings and other social events in homes and elsewhere; and wedding receptions can now take place in New Providence and Grand Bahama if all attendees are fully vaccinated. Hosts and guests will be subject to fines for non-compliance, he said.

Performance groups and artists may perform at all activities permitted under the emergency orders if they are vaccinated.

As for his proposed “Vaccination Day,” Dr Minnis said this will take place once health officials determine that a sufficient number of people have been vaccinated.

Regarding curfews on other islands, Dr Minnis announced that Grand Bahama’s curfew will move from 11pm to midnight; on Abaco the curfew will be moved to 11pm to 5am; while Cat Island’s curfew will move to 10pm-5am. He said there is no longer a curfew for the Berry Islands, South Andros and Mangrove Cay.

Dr Minnis also announced that in New Providence, funerals and memorial services will now be permitted in a church in accordance with health protocols approved by the Ministry of Health.

He said the number of people who can assemble in groups on beaches and parks in New Providence and Paradise Island, Grand Bahama, mainland Abaco, Eleuthera, Harbour Island, and Great and Little Exuma has increased from five to 15.