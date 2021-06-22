Birth Right: Judges Uphold Landmark Ruling Over Citizenship For Bahamian Men’S Children

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

THE Court of Appeal has affirmed a landmark Supreme Court ruling allowing Bahamian men to automatically pass citizenship to their children, regardless of whether their child is born out of wedlock to non-Bahamian mothers.

However, Attorney General Carl Bethel said yesterday that the ruling will be appealed to the Privy Council, citing the division among the five Court of Appeal judges who heard the case.

Justices Maureen Crane-Scott, Jon Isaacs and Roy Jones affirmed Justice Ian Winder’s ruling while Court of Appeal President Sir Michael Barnett and Justice Milton Evans dissented from their view.

Mr Bethel said yesterday that the ability of all Bahamian men to automatically pass citizenship to their children “remains an open question” despite the new ruling.

“The Court of Appeal was clearly divided on the matter,” he said. “The order now demands a full appeal to the Privy Council so it can be fully and authoritatively decided.”

Nonetheless, attorney Wayne Munroe, who brought the case, said the practical implications of the ruling now have immediate effect.

“I imagine it’s in the tens of thousands, the number of people affected, because it’s going all the way back to 1973,” he said. “The law of the land is what the ruling says. Anybody whose father is Bahamian should go apply for their passport and their voter’s card. Because that’s from the Court of Appeal, every Supreme Court judge will be bound to rule in accordance with it.”

The prospect of amending the Constitution so Bahamian fathers of children born out of wedlock to non-Bahamian mothers could automatically pass citizenship to their children was one of several possibilities Bahamians rejected in the 2016 constitutional referendum.

Legally, the case revolves around the interpretation of Article 6 of the Constitution and whether the reference to “father” in article 14 (1) of the document is applicable when interpreting article 6.

Article 6 says: “Every person born in the Bahamas after 9th July 1973 shall become a citizen of the Bahamas at the date of his birth if at that date if either of his parents is a citizen of the Bahamas.”

Article 14 (1) says: “Any reference in this chapter to the father of a person shall, in relation to any person born out of wedlock other than a person legitimated before 10th July 1973, be construed as a reference to the mother of that person.”

Justice Winder’s ruling last year contradicted the ruling former Chief Justice Sir Burton Hall made in 2009 when attorney Wayne Munroe first brought a similar case.

Mr Munroe represented several children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men whose mothers were either Jamaican or Haitian.

Justice Crane-Scott said the result of “forcing” Article 14 (1) into the “clear language of Article 6 is to give Article 6 a strained construction which the framers never intended.”

She wrote: “Read in the manner contended for by the appellant, such a construction runs counter to the fundamental rights protections of the Constitution itself, affording different treatment to persons born in the Bahamas simply on the basis that they were born out of wedlock. I therefore agree with the learned judge that such a construction would result in the disentitlement to automatic citizenship of an entire class of persons born on Bahamian soil to Bahamian men, merely because of the marital status of their parents at the date of their birth.”

Lawyers for the Office of the Attorney General argued that Justice Winder erred and misdirected himself in law by deciding that the correct interpretation is to “preclude any reference to Article 14(1) by indirect reference to Article 6.”

Justice Crane-Scott, however, said their grounds for appeal “failed to particularise any specific error or misdirection of law anywhere in the decision capable of showing that the conclusions identified in grounds 1 and 2 were plainly wrong.”

She noted that among other things, Mr Munroe supported his and Justice Winder’s conclusions with a comparative analysis of corresponding provisions in the constitutions of other commonwealth countries.

“Mr Munroe referred to the Privy Council decision in Bowe and Davis v The Queen where in construing the Constitution of the Bahamas, the board indicated, inter alia, that the most important consideration is that those who are entitled to the protection of human rights guarantees should enjoy that protection,” she wrote. “Adopting the same approach, Mr Munroe submitted that Winder J was plainly correct to have adopted a liberal and purposive approach to the interpretation of a right and status conferred by Article 6 of the Constitution itself.”

For his part, Sir Michael wrote that while he accepts that a liberal construction of the Constitution should be adopted when dealing with provisions relating to fundamental rights and freedoms, such approach is not necessary when interpreting other parts of the document.

He wrote: “In construing Article 6, the role of the court is to determine the intention of Parliament. The intention is ascertained by looking at the language used, the purpose of the statute and taking into account certain canons of construction which have been applied by the courts over the years and which Parliament must be taken to have been aware of when it enacted the legislation.

“In my judgment in 1973, it was not the intention of the framers of the Constitution to give the father of a child born out of wedlock the ability to give his citizenship to that child born out of wedlock,” he wrote.