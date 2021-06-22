Davis Dismissive Of Pm Statement

PLP leader Philip Davis was last night quick to be scathingly dismissive of the Prime Minister’s budget statement.

Included in his own statement released last night Mr Davis said: “In the real world, our country faces a very serious crisis, one that urgently require a major response, including a plan to take on $10 billion in debt and a plan to kickstart our recovery, create jobs and make our economy more dynamic and more inclusive.

“But the Prime Minister can neither produce nor execute such a plan. He has never shown the capacity or inclination to think past his own short-term political interests. So instead of confronting the country’s problems, he has presented a budget disconnected from reality; one that does nothing to move us forward as a nation. What a waste of time – one that will cost us more money and leave us deeper in the hole.

“This is a government that has routinely missed its own budget projections, beginning long before Dorian and COVID. Their latest budget projections are based on wishful thinking and election-time math.

That’s why you can’t find a single serious voice who thinks this budget adds up or does anything to solve our most urgent problems.

“The Prime Minister’s dishonesty about the depth of crisis we face underscores his contempt for the Bahamian people. He doesn’t respect Bahamians enough to tell them the truth.

He is hoping that election-time giveaways, purchased with money we will have to borrow at staggeringly high interest rates, will be enough to make Bahamians forget that he has already borrowed billions with nothing to show for it.

“The PM’s favourite word is ‘unprecedented’ – he is desperate to use Dorian and COVID as an excuse.”