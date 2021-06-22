Editorial: Born To A Bahamian Man? The Court Says You’Re Bahamian

WHEN the Supreme Court ruled in May last year that children born out of wedlock to Bahamian men and foreign women are citizens at birth and do not have to wait until 18 to apply for citizenship, Attorney General Carl Bethel vowed to appeal.

Yesterday, he lost that appeal.

After the earlier defeat, he said he would appeal “in the public interest”. Yesterday, he said that despite the new ruling, the ability of Bahamian men to pass on their citizenship “remains an open question”. He plans to take a full appeal to the Privy Council, it would seem.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, meanwhile, says the ruling will affect “tens of thousands” of people, because it goes all the way back to 1973.

“The law of the land is what the ruling says,” said Mr Munroe, adding: “Anybody whose father is Bahamian should go apply for their passport and their voter’s card. Because that’s from the Court of Appeal, every Supreme Court judge will be bound to rule in accordance with it.”

At the heart of the case is the meaning of the word father. Article 6 says simply: “Every person born in The Bahamas after 9th July 1973 shall become a citizen of The Bahamas at the date of his birth if at that date either of his parents is a citizen of The Bahamas.”

However, Article 14 says “Any reference in this chapter to the father of a person shall, in relation to any person born out of wedlock other than a person legitimated before 10th July 1973, be construed as a reference to the mother of that person.”

The word father doesn’t even appear in Article 6, but Article 14 is being used to affect the application of the earlier article.

Ahead of this ruling, we wrote in this column that we hoped the outcome would help those left on the sidelines, uncertain of their citizenship.

Whether or not this does go to the Privy Council remains to be seen. But if it does, what happens to those people if the ruling goes against them? We know the problems referendums have faced in the past, and the difficulty any future ones might face – but what would each party do to try to eliminate these inequalities? As we draw ever closer to election season, what will those seeking your votes do for those who are excluded in this way?

Is it truly in the public interest to keep such inequalities in our society?

Opening up

If you need any further incentive to get your vaccination, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was eager to offer it yesterday.

In relaxing restrictions for a number of islands, including new curfew hours, he showed a path ahead – but taking that path is up to us.

There were also other perks for those who are fully vaccinated – such as being able to have private gatherings with others who are vaccinated. Wedding receptions can take place with fully vaccinated guests. Junkanooers with the jab can perform, and so can other performers and artists.

It’s a cue that we’re taking from elsewhere in the world – big name musicians are back to touring in the US for crowds with their vaccinations, for example.

He also dangled the carrot for further easing of restrictions. The curfew may have moved back to 11, but he said it could move back to midnight if we keep making progress.

As Dr Minnis says, the more people get vaccinated, the more “we can open up”.

The vaccine is free, and it’s the key to getting past the pandemic. The cost of not opening up will be far greater.

It’s up to us.