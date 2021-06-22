Now Wells Hopes Herd Immunity By August

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

MINISTER of Health Renward Wells says the government hopes the country achieves herd immunity against COVID-19 by August.

He spoke to reporters at Odyssey Airport when thousands of Oxford-AstraZeneca doses were shipped to the Family Islands yesterday, as part two of the vaccine programme for those islands. The Rhode Island National Guard handled the delivery.

Earlier this month, Mr Wells estimated that 120,000 people need to be vaccinated in order for the nation to”be in a good place”. Most other experts believe herd immunity won’t happen until 320,000 people have been vaccinated.

Asked yesterday if people who have been infected with COVID-19 previously will be taken into consideration, he said: “Obviously we are going to take those individuals into consideration as well because they are a part of the overall national profile as individuals who would have received vaccinations, who would have developed antibodies against COVID-19 but we also have a very large part of the Bahamian populace who would have been exposed to COVID.

“Our COVID numbers are around 12,500 persons and if you take in those who are symptomatic and asymptomatic and those who are being vaccinated - I believe as the Prime Minister would have said, by August we’re looking to have achieved herd immunity in The Bahamas. That’s our goal, that’s what we’re seeking to do.”

As the Minnis administration continues its vaccination push, there are mounting concerns about the Delta variant being in the country, a strain which is highly transmissible and spreading fast around the world. Mr Wells said officials suspect that a COVID variant is in the country based on trends during the third wave. However, samples have been sent abroad for testing to determine which variant is in the country.

On Sunday, health officials revealed that as of June 19, 79,246 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been administered.

Mr Wells said more than 7,000 doses are set for the Family Islands this week.

“Currently, there have been 79,246 doses of the vaccine administered to Bahamians,” Mr Wells said. “Through the acts of kindness displayed by RING today, there will be some 7,640 more doses of vaccines deployed in approximately 13 of our Family Islands this week.

“Bahamians in Acklins, Crooked Island, Mayaguana, Inagua and Andros will receive additional vaccine doses today, 21st June. On 22nd June, residents of Long Island, Cat Island, San Salvador, Exuma and the Berry Islands will receive COVID-19 vaccine doses. Eleuthera and Rum Cay can expect to receive some vaccines on 23rd June, and Bimini will receive their supply on the 25th June, 2021.”

He told reporters the government is impressed by the amount of Family Islanders coming forward to get the inoculations.

“We are extremely encouraged by the amount of Bahamians who are stepping forward inside the Family of Islands for the jab,” he continued. “We have had an extreme interest and the question has been when were we able to come back to the Family of Islands to give many Bahamians that second dose.

“We found a lot of Bahamians on the Family of Islands who were hesitant, initially, and have now stepped forward seeing that so many individuals globally have been vaccinated. I think it’s around 2.7 billion persons who would have received at least the first jab of a particular vaccine. So I am beginning to lend some sense of confidence to Bahamians that the vaccines are safe.”

While speaking in Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said there are 2,682 citizens and residents of the Bahamas who opted to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States.

Also on site for the vaccination deployment was Ed Fields, a member of the national vaccination committee. He spoke about the Family Island vaccine initiative.

“We did about 4,500 first doses last time,” Mr Fields said. “So obviously we are looking at about 4,500 second doses, plus we have gotten strong indications that other folks want to do first doses. So we are preparing for about 7,000 and 8,000 doses between second dose and first dose.”

Asked when another vaccine brand will arrive in the country, he said: “I can only tell you that all of the powers that be are working as hard as they could to get vaccine supply into this country. So it’s just ongoing. We’ll keep you updated. You’ll know when we know. That’s the best I can say right now.”

He could not say specifically how many people have not turned up for second doses of the vaccine, but said the uptake for the final shot has been “fairly high”.

“We know that as we move along, the eligible vaccines stay constant. That means something in like 80 percent level are getting vaccinated and that’s even prior to us adding in the Family Island vaccinations. So second dose uptake is fairly high.”

Mr Fields said vaccine registration is ongoing even though there was a slight glitch when transferring data to a new platform. He said it is a smooth process now.

To register for the vaccine, visit vax.gov.bs.