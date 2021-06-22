Six Faced Court On Murders

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

SEVERAL men were arraigned yesterday in connection with five separate homicides.

Philip Taylor, Zevargo Gaitor, Marvin Augustin, Romero Rolle, Justin Curtis and Allen McKinney all faced court accused of a number of different murders.

Philip Taylor, 21, and Zevargo Gaitor, 22 appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt.

Prosecutors say Taylor caused the death of Leonardo Nottage on May 1. He was not required to enter a plea and will return to court on September 28.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim.

Gaitor is accused of causing the death of Elvardo Deveaux on June 4, while being concerned with others.

He was also accused of the attempted murder of Jameson Jacob, Glen White, Justton Campbell and Kevin Solomon. He was also not required to plead to the charges. He was denied bail and is expected to be back in court on October 5.

It was also noted in court that Gaitor had an outstanding warrant of arrest for another matter. He is due back in court on June 28 for that incident.

In a separate hearing before Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr, Marvin Augustin, 21, and Romero Rolle, 22, were accused of murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

They are accused of being concerned together on June 14, 2021 and causing the death of Stervante Moss.

They are also accused of possessing a rifle which they used to endanger the life of Chesanique Bethel. They were not required to plead to the charges and are expected back in court on October 6.

Justin Curtis, 20, and Allen McKinney, 21, were arraigned by Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle Davis for separate murders. Prosecutors maintain that on June 13, 2021, McKinney caused the death of Francisco Smith.

He was remanded into custody and is expected back in court on August 16.

Curtis was charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a firearm intending to endanger life. It was claimed that on June 11, 2021, Curtis caused the death of Lamond Johnson and attempted to cause the death of Tanikea Johnson.

He is also accused of having a firearm that day with intent to endanger the life of Ms Johnson.

He was not required to plead to the charges and is expected back in court on August 16.

The accused men have a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.