$6m Gift To Keep Our Waters Safe

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

tsmith-cartwright@tribunemedia.net

THE Royal Bahamas Defence Force received vessels and other gifts from the United States yesterday, collectively valued at just under $6m as a part of a continuing partnership to keep our waters safe.

The latest in donated gifts from the US came in the form of biometric and communication equipment along with three interceptor vessels.

On hand for the receiving of the gifts, Minister of National Security Marvin Dames told the US authorities present that the country in no way takes the relationship it has with America for granted.

“Undoubtedly, today speaks to the continued commitment of the United States partnership with the government of The Bahamas to ensure mutual support and shared interests in maritime security,” Mr Dames said. “The ultimate goal is to effectively combat trans-national and local criminal organisations, build on the collaboration of partner nations, and develop increased capacity within the RBDF.

“Your service is an invaluable one that continues to secure an enviable relationship between our governments. The government of The Bahamas does not take this partnership for granted. As minister with responsibility for safety and security, I am pleased to note that this mutual respect and partnership is resulting in the continued advancement of the ‘enduring friendship programme.’”

He spoke to previous gifts received from the US government.

“At the outset, the partnership saw the donation of four, 43 foot Nor-tech-built interceptor vessels complete with crew training, preventative maintenance, and logistical support to the Bahamas government.

“Additionally, there are bilateral agreements like the Comprehensive Maritime Agreement (CMA) that provides for RBDF’s officers and marines to execute duties onboard the United States Coast Guard (USCG) vessels, thus expanding the reach of both the RBDF and the Coast Guard, while increasing the resources of both agencies to combat illegal activities.

“This was followed by substantial donations in 2015 when the defence force’s intelligence engagements with NORTHCOM partners, namely Marine Forces North (MARFORNORTH) and Special Operations Command North (SOCNORTH) acquired techniques, tactics and procedures (or TTPs) equipment to aid in sensitive site exploitation and biometric identity capabilities.”

He said these technologies provided the solution to the gaps in exploitation activities experienced in the maritime domain.

During his address, Mr Dames broke down the cost of the most recent gifts received yesterday.

“Past experiences continue to prove that no single asset or equipment can adequately contrast the threats and challenges in the 21st century,” he said. “Hence, today’s donations are part of a broader multi-layered security programme asset, equipment acquisition, and collaboration.”

It is anticipated that the improved technologies with information sharing capability and the acquisition of hi-tech intelligence equipment will improve joint maritime interdictions and intelligence-driven operations.

“Today’s cutting edge technologies and equipment are valued at $5.9m, collectively. We are humbled, and enthusiastically accept these donations on behalf of our Prime Minister and the people of our nation, which includes: Three safe boats valued at $3.3m; a Biometric Identity Management System and communications equipment, together valued at $2.6m.”

US Charge d’Affaires Usha Pitts made it clear that the issues at sea are shared by The Bahamas and the US therefore the relationship is a good and beneficial one.

“We are an archipelago so of course the critical security issue for The Bahamas is patrolling the sea,” she said. “I just wanted to mention that we do have shared water and shared security so this is just the latest in the partnership, but it’s a long partnership and all of this cooperation is mutual.

“When The Bahamas is looking at unregulated fishing, stopping poachers and disrupting irregular migration… stopping trafficking. All of these issues that are your issues of course are also our issues. I’ve never been to a country where two militaries cooperated so closely and had such a good relationship… a positive relationship and understanding our security is your security and vice versa.

“So we are here celebrating a long-lasting partnership. We have this great biometrics equipment so the RBDF can separate the good guys from the bad guys, right there. You can get a lot of information from biometrics. And, of course you have the communications equipment so you can better coordinate your operations. Then of course we have the three interception vessels.”