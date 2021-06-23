‘Citizenship To Stay Same Until Privy Council Ruling’

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Attorney General Sean McWeeney says despite the Court of Appeal’s affirmation of a landmark Supreme Court ruling on citizenship, the status quo will prevail until the Privy Council has ruled on the matter.

In a three to two decision, the Court of Appeal on Monday affirmed Justice Ian Winder’s ruling that children born in The Bahamas are automatically citizens if either parent is a Bahamian. In particular, the ruling says, children born out of wedlock to Bahamian fathers are automatically citizens, even if their mother is non-Bahamian.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, who represented the applicants in the Supreme Court, said on Monday the appellate court’s ruling is now the law of the land, therefore people who fit into the category should begin applying for passports and voter’s cards.

However, Mr McWeeney, QC, head of the Constitutional Commission established by the previous administration, said for practical reasons the status quo will be maintained until a final ruling is made.

“The jury is still out there,” he said. “Given that there is a split decision of a full panel of the Court of Appeal, it’s a case that cries out for an appeal to the Privy Council. That is almost inevitable. Until that happens and until the judgement of the Privy Council is released, it means the effect of the jury is still out and the status quo is maintained.

“Nobody should go rushing off to the Ministry of National Security. The legal journey is nearly complete but there’s still one more leg of the race to be run, namely the Privy Council. By next year this time probably even before then, you would have a definitive ruling.”

Mr McWeeney said the idea that the status quo will be maintained is based on practical considerations, not legal principles.

“Nobody wants to assume that this is a definitive legal position on the basis that certain rights can be recognised when that legal ball is still up in the air,” he said.

“What happens if the Privy Council comes down six months from now and says the majority got it wrong? I don’t think it’s a kind of case where someone can steal a march on. The practical reality is the government won’t deal with anything on the basis of the Court of Appeal’s position. Whether that’s the legal thing to do is another question, but no government is going to change their policies based on what they understand to be a decision of a court that will be appealed to the highest court under the Constitution.”

It remains unclear how many people can be affected by the ruling if it stands. While Mr Munroe estimates that tens of thousands of people are likely to fall into this category, Mr McWeeney said his Constitutional Commission unsuccessfully tried to get reliable information on the matter.

“We tried very hard to get that information and that is a very important question,” he said.

“Frankly, knowing the way the Privy Council operates, while there is a veneer of concern about only the technical issues, they will want to know how many people are affected by this and how big is this constituency. That affects how you approach these legal questions even if they’ll never admit it. When we were in session, we made numerous efforts to get the information. Anything the government says about it would be fairly anecdotal.”

Mr McWeeney said Justice Winder’s decision and that of majority judges who heard the case are in line with what the Constitutional Commission concluded in its 2013 report.

However, he said, even the commission was divided on the matter.

“I’m not surprised that you have this split,” he said. “It mirrors the internal division we had on the commission as well. There was a very spirited debate.”

Meanwhile, Attorney General Carl Bethel elaborated on his plans to appeal the ruling ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“The issue of who is entitled to be Bahamian, like the fundamental rights and classes of the Constitution, is a very fundamental matter,” he said.

“And this matter would’ve ended up before the Privy Council irrespective of who would have won in the Court of Appeal. Had the other side lost, they would’ve taken it and I’m sure the Bahamian people would not accept any judgement on a matter that doesn’t come from the highest court in the land which is the Privy Council, so it is the government’s intention to appeal the matter.

“This is very fundamental. It’s a simple question really, which is to prevail? We acknowledge the original intent of the founders of the Constitution or whether the contemporary concepts or norms ought to prevail over original intent. You must bear in mind that not only is this a question of original intent, but it’s also a question of national intent. There were two referenda on this issue, each of which as far as the Bahamian people are concerned, definitively resolved the issue and so we have to see what the highest court has to say on the matter.

“I express no point of view. It has always been the intent of the Attorney General’s Office to merely have the law clarified by the highest court in the land. Whatever adjustments would have to be made to domestic law would have to be made.”

Meanwhile Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson could not say how his department will react to people who apply for passports because of the ruling.

“Persons can do, as long as it falls within the ambit of the law, they can do anything,” he said. “And so if persons feel as if that’s what they want to do, that’s it. I haven’t properly gone through the decision. I haven’t taken advice from the Attorney General.”