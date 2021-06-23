‘Prospects Bright For Grand Bahama’

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

KWASI Thompson, State Minister for Grand Bahama, said the prospects are bright for Grand Bahama and he believes Royal Caribbean International’s home porting initiative is a tremendous “game-changer” for the island.

“I have never been more hopeful or optimistic about the future of Grand Bahama as I am today,” he said last week during the homeport inaugural voyage of Royal Caribbean’s Adventure of the Seas at Freeport Harbour.

The cruise brought 1,068 passengers, and a crew of 918 last Friday to Grand Bahama. The ship will bring 13,000 visitors to the island over the next three months. The vessel also will be provisioning in Grand Bahama for food supplies and fuel.

“The prospects of Grand Bahama are indeed bright,” Mr Thompson said. “I want to thank the RC Group and also Russell Benford; they have been great partners to us in the Bahamas.”

Mr Thompson recalled how a few days after Hurricane Dorian, RC immediately redirected one of their vessels to Grand Bahama and brought 20,000 meals for residents.

He also indicated that RC also expressed interest in partnering with the government when it bought the Grand Lucayan in Grand Bahama.

“We (the government) said we wanted a partner who is going to transform the tourism product in GB. They came forward with the ITM Group and presented us with a tremendous opportunity to change the entire landscape of tourism in GB,” Mr Thompson said.

“And, they have been tremendous partners for us. They have now come forward with home porting and that is a tremendous game-changer.”

The senator believes that RC’s home porting programme could serve to attract other cruises to consider home porting in the Bahamas.

He is looking for RC to permanently set up a home porting project in the Bahamas. He stressed that Bahamians must be prepared and ready to demonstrate they are capable of providing top-quality services and products.

“That means we must be on our A-game, and…to show RC and show all those cruises who are interested in home porting that we know how to do home porting in the Bahamas, and we would make sure to accommodate you, so you have an easy decision to make,” he said.