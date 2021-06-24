Anti-Virus Software Creator Mcafee Kills Himself In Prison

AMERICAN anti-virus software founder John McAfee, pictured, was found dead in his cell at a Barcelona prison in an apparent suicide, according to international reports.

The discovery came hours after Spanish officials agreed to extradite him to the US to face tax evasion charges. The 75-year-old founder of McAfee antivirus software had grabbed headlines locally for a series of wild tweets in which he made unsubstantiated claims of corruption against Bahamian officials.

In 2019, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle, who was acting deputy commissioner at the time, threatened to take action against the Bitcoin millionaire after the latter unleashed a tweet storm, making claims about corruption in the US government and among Bahamian officials.

Commissioner Rolle also said he did not know McAfee.

In 2020, McAfee alleged he had bribed a police officer in 2018 to secure weapons found on his yacht at the time.

In response, police said all officials had acted appropriately in the 2018 incident and noted the weapons still remained in their custody at the time.

Police also maintained last year that no cash was exchanged between McAfee and “any of the Bahamian authorities” despite allegations saying otherwise.

McAfee had been declared a US fugitive over tax evasion.

He was also indicted in a New York court for allegedly bilking bitcoin investors out of millions of dollars.