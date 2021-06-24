Suspect Detained After Police Station Escape

A SUSPECT is back in custody after escaping from Central Police Station on Tuesday, Police Commissioner Paul Rolle confirmed last night.

However, he did not provide further details on the matter, saying it is under investigation.

“I am aware that a prisoner escaped from Central Police Station last evening (Tuesday),” Commissioner Rolle said in response to questions from The Tribune via WhatsApp. “He is back in custody.”

Asked for more details on the incident, he said: “I don’t have any further details. The matter is being investigated internally and I will be advised when that is completed.”

In May 2020, a man who was being questioned by police in connection to an armed robbery investigation escaped from the Carmichael Road Police Station, police said at the time.

The year before, a prisoner escaped from the Department of Correctional Services, but was captured and returned to the Fox Hill compound a short time later, officials said.

In early 2016, murder convict Ormand Leon escaped a police bus taking him to the correctional facility causing an island-wide police manhunt. Leon was captured two weeks after his escape.

A few suspects, including an accused murderer, escaped police custody at Princess Margaret Hospital in 2012.