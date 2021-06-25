Man Killed, Woman Hurt In Shooting

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was killed and a woman was injured during a daytime shooting at Peardale Road yesterday.

The woman was taken to hospital, however, her condition was not known up to press time.

Speaking to reporters on the scene, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Audley Peters said that shortly before 4pm, the police control room was alerted to a shooting incident that occurred on Peardale Road.

“Officers responded and on their arrival, they found a male lying in the streets with apparent gunshot wounds and a female who sustained injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” he explained.

“The initial investigation is that the persons who were in the vehicle came by a residence here and as they stopped some…persons approached them and discharged firearms at the vehicle causing injury to both persons who were in the vehicle.”

He said paramedics were summoned and following their assessment the male was pronounced lifeless and the female was taken to the hospital.

Asked about the relationship between the two victims, ASP Peters replied: “At the moment, we’ve not been able to substantiate the relation between the persons who were shot, however, they were both in the same vehicle.”

The deceased’s father, Christopher Humes, was visibly emotional when he arrived on the scene. He said his son, Christopher Humes Jr, was a cook in his early twenties who recently got a job on Rose Island.

Mr Humes recalled Tuesday being the last day he saw his son alive. The distraught father had some words for the perpetrators.

“God be with y’all,” he told reporters. “If I was y’all, turn y’all self in ‘cause y’all kill an innocent fella, man. Y’all kill an innocent man today who just start to work,” he said.

ASP Peters appealed to persons to come forward to police with information.

“It is a concern to us that individuals would be so bold to carry out these acts but we ask the members of the public themselves to be just as bold or even bolder in informing the police of what occurred. In a community like this, someone saw something and so we’re appealing to those persons who saw what happened to inform us so that we can do our best and bring this matter to some resolution.”