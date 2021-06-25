Man Killed, Woman Injured In Second Fatal Shooting On Thursday

A MAN is dead and a woman is in hospital after a shooting in Coconut Grove Thursday night.

The killing was the second to occur on Thursday and came hours after another couple had been shot on Peardale Road shortly before 4pm, leaving another man dead and a woman injured.

In the latest incident, police said that sometime after 9pm a man and a woman were at a residence located on First Street, Coconut Grove when a light coloured mid-size vehicle pulled up.

An occupant then discharged a firearm in their direction, injuring them.

The victims were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where the man later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim is listed in serious but stable condition. Investigations are ongoing into both recent homicides.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.