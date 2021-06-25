Man Killed, Woman Injured In Second Fatal Shooting On Thursday

A MAN is dead and a woman is in hospital after a shooting in Coconut Grove Thursday night.
The killing was the second to occur on Thursday and came hours after another couple had been shot on Peardale Road shortly before 4pm, leaving another man dead and a woman injured.
In the latest incident, police said that sometime after 9pm a man and a woman were at a residence located on First Street, Coconut Grove when a light coloured mid-size vehicle pulled up.
An occupant then discharged a firearm in their direction, injuring them.
The victims were transported to the hospital by a private vehicle, where the man later succumbed to his injuries. The female victim is listed in serious but stable condition. Investigations are ongoing into both recent homicides.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.
Comments
John 54 minutes ago
Even with some 16 months of the country being locked or under curfew, the crime, and murder numbers under Marvin Dames will exceed those of his predecessors. And this is despite Marvin Dames spending more Millions on crime fighting tools and technology for the police force than any of his predecessors, and many feel that most of the equipment/technology Dames purchased was overpriced or padded. And most of what Marvin purchased Beas crime detection and crime fighting rather than geared towards crime prevention. Since the Kemp Road massacre, that everyone on the streets have information about who did it, it appears that not only have persons attempting to carry out murders become more bold and brazen, but they are expending more rounds of ammunition on their victims. They seem more determined to make certain of the outcome of their mission and less concerned about the consequences of their actions. How can you police and curtail the activities of murdering criminals who are not deterred by the punishment for their actions. Some say, ‘these killings ainn ger stop until they start hanging these #iggas in Rawson Square at high noon.’ Another thought, though less popular or approved is’ I see why da police is have to kill them.’ But murder is murder!
