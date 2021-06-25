Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Assault

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A HAITIAN woman was granted $3,000 bail on Friday after pleading not guilty to assaulting another woman last month.

Angeline-Charite Colas, 43, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain after she was accused of assaulting Nakicka Fleurival on May 12.

Officers also alleged that Colas overstayed her time in the Bahamas.

However, during the hearing, the accused pleaded not guilty to both counts.

Colas’ attorney told the court his client, a mother of two, had applied for a work permit renewal, which he said was still “pending.”

The attorney also told Magistrate Swain he would provide her proof of the accused’s immigration status before her trial on July 15.

She was subsequently granted bail at $3,000 with one surety.

Also appearing before Magistrate Swain was Colas’ husband, Raphael Colas, 40.

Police allege that Colas deceived a police officer on June 23 after officers went to his home searching for his wife concerning an assault complaint made against her.

However, the court was told that when police made their enquiries that day, Colas told them he didn’t know who she was and denied her living at the residence.

Officers, armed with a search warrant, then went inside the house and found Mrs Colas hiding underneath the bed. As a result, both defendants were arrested.

During the hearing, Colas pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Swain subsequently adjourned the matter to July 15 and granted bail at $3,000 with one surety.