Woman Dies, Man Injured After Shooting

A woman is dead and a man is in hospital after a shooting incident in Coconut Grove on Friday night.

According to reports, a group of people were gathered outside a home on First Street at around 8pm when a small vehicle pulled up.

Three armed men got out the vehicle and shot at the group.

The woman and the man were injured and taken to hospital. The woman later succumbed to her injuries – the man is in serious but stable condition.

Police investigations are ongoing.