Bahamas Breaks Aviation Frontier

FRONTIER Airlines made its first flight to Nassau on Friday, becoming the first ultra-low fare carrier to enter the Caribbean market with multiple travel days per week. Frontier will operate direct flights from Miami International Airport to Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA) four times a week with effect from next month.

On hand for the opening ceremony were Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation; Joy Jibrilu, Ministry of Tourism director-general; Vernice Walkine, Nassau Airport Development Company’s (NAD) president and chief executive; Ricardo Rolle, general manager, Nassau Flight Services; and other officials.

Photos: Kemuel Stubbs/ BIS