Bystander Shot By Police In Chase

THE family of the 36-year-old woman who was accidentally shot by an officer on Saturday say they plan to take legal action against the police for negligence.
Precious Curry was injured outside her home on Exuma Street after a police chase ended in shots being fired in the residential area, resulting in a single bullet hitting both of her legs.
The bullet has since been removed, her husband Tony Curry told The Tribune yesterday.
Mr Curry said he had just arrived home from work when the shooting incident occurred.
He said he was upstairs unwinding when their ten-year-old daughter came to him crying and said, “Mummy got shot.”
Mr Curry said their daughter was outside with his wife when the shots rang out.
“I just got off from work. I heard it right upstairs when my daughter came crying and saying, ‘Mummy got shot’. All in my head I was thinking like, don’t tell me someone try to rob my wife and shoot her,” he told The Tribune.
“That’s all I was thinking in my head when I was running downstairs and I saw her on the floor like bleeding and I asking her what happened and she ain’t saying nothing and there was a look in her eyes.”
According to preliminary police reports, shortly before 8pm officers were patrolling the Blue Hill Road and Coconut Grove Avenue areas when they observed the occupant of a silver coloured vehicle driving in a reckless manner.
Police said they beckoned for the driver to stop, but he sped off and a chase followed as a result.
“The vehicle eventually came to a stop at the intersection of Amos Ferguson Street and Balfour Avenue. A male then exited the vehicle and fled on foot. He was pursued by the officers,” police reported.
While in pursuit, one of the officers observed the suspect removing an object from his waist and, being in fear for his life, discharged shots in the suspect’s direction.
The suspect was subsequently caught unharmed and a pistol was also recovered by officers at the scene.
However, shortly afterwards, a woman who was standing outside her home during the incident “complained of receiving injuries consistent with gunshot wounds to her legs,” police said.
She was taken to hospital, where she is listed in stable condition with non-threatening injuries, police added.
Well wishes for a speedy recovery have steadily poured out on social media for Mrs Curry, who is a popular hairstylist.
“Honestly, the world knows her and the police made a mistake to the wrong one,” her husband added. “The world knows my wife. She’s a very famous person and she’s in the hospital right now with her injuries but she’s right now worrying about everyone else. She’s not worrying about herself right now, but everyone at home.”
The couple have six children, two of whom are Mrs Curry’s biological children. Mr Curry said while the family expects for her to recover, the incident has left everyone visibly shaken.
He said he plans to take their children to counselling.
“I’m going to take them to counselling all of them, especially the daughter because she was there on the side of her when she got shot. She was directly on the side of her and like I said, thank God the bullet stopped in that leg because our girl might’ve gotten hit too,” he said.
Earlier this month, police killed a man after he allegedly assaulted an elderly lady and shot a young man who followed him.
Cell phone video of the incident showed at least three police officers on the roof of a house shooting down at the suspect as bystanders assembled in the area. At least 19 shots could be heard in the clip.
National Security Minister Marvin Dames has previously warned young men who may feel driven to shoot at police to reconsider, saying doing so would be “at their own peril.”
mandela 10 hours, 54 minutes ago
The police should not be shooting in the community willy nilly, it should not be, catch you at any cause, thank God she or her child was not killed, and had it been then what excuse would they have come up with? They wrong for firing in a community willy nilly and not even hitting their intended target, injuring and almost killing the innocent. It seems that the police are firing their weapons willy nilly, a citizen now has to be careful calling the police, even if a person is having a mental breakdown, and acting erratically can turn out deadly.
tribanon 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
The curse of Minnis remains upon our small nation, and anyone of us could be next!
TalRussell 6 hours, 57 minutes ago
Whoever from whichever political party is to succeed Thee Mr. Minnis, must tackle why it's so rare for members constabulary to suffer legal consequences...by putting some transparency teeth into an oath, I will faithfully serve and protect my community, yes?
ThisIsOurs 6 hours, 43 minutes ago
How could this have happened??? Who could have forseen it??
Just check the 5 year old Tribune comments. The practice of chasing suspects at high speed exchanging fire with suspects in public is EXTREMELY dangerous and has been DISCONTINUED in multiple jurisdictions for decades.
Maybe theyll get the message before the mow down a group of children in their way to school.
pablojay 4 hours, 55 minutes ago
I wish Mrs. Curry a speedy and complete recovery and i agree that the the police officers should be more cautious when discharging their weapons within a residential community, but one thing i must comment on is the fact that there was a police chase in the area and she chose to either go outside or be outside when the incident was unfolding. Maybe because of a different era , but if that had happened when i was a child, my mother would scoop me up in her arms and run as quickly as she could inside the house.
John 2 hours, 25 minutes ago
Marvin Dames was just in the media cautioning police about ‘the reckless and unwarranted use of firearms. Police are not supposed to use or discharge their weapons unless they are threatened and in fear fro theiir lives. But apparently many have go into these inner city areas to play ‘cowboys and crooks.’ Some even faring suspects to run or try escape. In the case of former racist police Derek Chavun, who killed George Floyd with a knee to his neck. The judge lamented that not only did Chavun violate his police training and use excessive force, but he violated Floyd’s rights after he had him captured and in custody. He was supposed to keep the suspect safe. In this incident, an innocent bystander was shot by police. So is the use of firearms by police too excessive and too reckless?
