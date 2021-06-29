Bpl ‘Has 14 Days’: Company Told That It Must Solve Issues Or Face Union Wrath

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

BAHAMAS Power and Light employees demonstrated outside the company’s headquarters yesterday, with the union representing line staff at the utility provider saying it is giving management 14 days to resolve all outstanding matters or face its “wrath”.

Yesterday at 9am, dozens of BPL staff walked off the job in a show of solidarity against executive management. According to Bahamas Electrical Workers Union President Kyle Wilson, management has disrespected and mistreated staff.

He also claimed management has violated the industrial agreement between the company and the union.

The union members said “enough is enough” and called upon the government to do something about their plight.

“Try us, try the union and see if we joking,” Mr Wilson said yesterday.

He said options on the table for the union include seeking remedy at the Industrial Tribunal, the Supreme Court or industrial action.

Mr Wilson and his union are asking for the removal of BPL CEO Whitney Heastie, who he says is a major part of the problem.

“The previous environment of merit within BPL has been discarded by CEO Heastie and replaced with one of kisses by favour. This has resulted in the denial of expected benefits of deserving employees. What we now have is gross favouritism, unfair promotions, unfair hiring and reckless skip overs. Desmond Bannister, deputy prime minister and minister in charge of BPL and works, please step in now,” he said.

“We give them 14 good days to fix our problems or face the wrath of the Bahamas Electrical Workers Union. We say enough is enough and we will no longer tolerate the disrespect levied at our union by the incompetent and failed leadership of BPL. Senior management led by Mr Heastie has constantly demonstrated an inability to communicate in a respectful dignified manner with the union.”

For some time now the union has complained about conditions at the power company, even taking some matters to court for judges to decide.

Mr Wilson said the results of management’s unilateral and insensitive actions have created a division between management and the union. He said staff are at the point where they want Mr Heastie and a human resources official gone.

“This unilateral disrespectful attitude by management is what the union pledges to eradicate and eliminate from our work environment,” Mr Wilson continued. “Either Mr Heastie and his team changes this counterproductive behaviour or the government has to remove them. Enough is enough. This day is the last day the union will tolerate their mean-spirited ways and insensitive behaviour towards the membership.”

The union has serious issues with what it deems as unnecessary hiring of expatriate workers; the failure, it says, of the human resources department towards solving union matters; the blaming of staff for the faults of the Wartsila plant; the mishandling of the COVID pandemic at BPL; sending workers back to hurricane affected islands when their homes were destroyed; allegedly breaching the industrial agreement and a faulty payroll system, among other issues.

Mr Wilson also said there are complaints about alleged sexual harassment within BPL, which he claimed have not been properly investigated. He also claimed staff at remote locations on the Family Islands have to defecate in bushes as there are no proper restroom facilities for them.

He also cast doubt on officials’ prediction that BPL would not have issues with load shedding this summer.

The walk out included BPL workers on the Family Islands as well. Their instructions were to leave whatever they were doing and step outside of the building until instructed otherwise.

When The Tribune arrived on the scene of the protest, a serious police presence was noted and some press members were not allowed to come on to the property.

The BEWU had the full support of all other unions in the Bahamas, including the umbrella union, the National Congress of Trade Unions.

“The union is trying to work with the company but we are constantly hitting a brick wall,” Mr Wilson said.

“. . .Three weeks after receiving the new industrial agreement proposal from the union, they claimed they lost the document. This was just days before we were to begin negotiations. There are so many other issues we are trying to resolve and to this point we have got nothing done.”

BPL in a statement called the industrial action yesterday illegal. By Monday afternoon, BPL union members were back on the job.