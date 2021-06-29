Munroe Questions Need For Travel Health Visa

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Tribune Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party has doubled down on criticisms of the government’s travel health visa, demanding that officials release an audited accounting breakdown of the initiative.

In a statement yesterday, Wayne Munroe, QC, the PLP’s candidate for the Free Town constituency, questioned the handling of fees associated with the travel visa since it came on stream.

The statement came the day after the official opposition said it would immediately end the travel health visa requirement if the system remained on stream and the party wins the next general election.

Mr Munroe said while the government initially said the visa was necessary, it has now become apparent that it is not, as it remains entirely possible to require a negative PCR test without a travel visa as countries in the region have shown.

Calls made to Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar for a response to Mr Munroe’s statement were not answered up to press time.

“We were told that there was no time to go through the usual procurement process, with its safeguards against corrupt practices, to choose a private digital payments company,” Mr Munroe said yesterday.

“Again, not true. The government had months ahead of the November reopening of borders — our second reopening, after the failure of the July reopening — to make a plan.”

He was referring to the government’s defence last week of a no-bid contract awarded to Kanoo Pays, an electronic retail payment provider, to process travel health visa payments.

Last week the PLP criticised the contract award and highlighted the company’s association with Dr Nigel Lewis, the co-manager of the Free National Movement’s general election campaign.

In response last week, Mr D’Aguilar said the identity of those behind Kanoo was never considered when the company was selected to process visa payments, adding that the company’s fees are in line with other electronic payment providers and the quality of its services is high.

Mr Munroe continued: “We are told that this travel visa covers costs such as the fifth day antigen test. That is not true, either, in a very large number of cases. Travellers who stay fewer than five days still pay the same for the visa. A substantial percentage of travellers required to take that test don’t, in fact, take the test – this is according to the government. “And fully vaccinated travellers are told on the fifth day that their travel visas don’t cover the cost of the test. This is a policy that was never announced publicly, by the way, nor has that information been shared with those purchasing the travel visa.

“So, where has all that money gone? One place we know where it’s not – the national treasury... What is required now is a full, audited up-to-date accounting of money in and money out. Show us the receipts, as they say.”

Mr Munroe continued: “The Ministry of Tourism is now claiming that it has access to the private bank account in which this money is kept. When I pay my passport fee, or vehicle registration, or real property tax, does it go into a private bank account? Of course, not – it’s public revenue.

“The government has not satisfactorily answered questions about why an arrangement with this company was structured this way. There are serious questions, too, about the legality of this arrangement.

“More fundamentally, we don’t need a travel visa.”

He argued that the visa is a “ridiculous” functioning tax on Bahamians.

“Bahamians don’t need to pay for a travel visa or any fee to enter the United States but are required to pay a fee to return to their place of birth – this is ridiculous and makes absolutely no sense. It is hurting Bahamian businesses that require travel between our islands.

“It is preventing family members from travelling to see each other. It’s bad for the economy.

“The PLP will end the travel visa.”

Last week, the Ministry of Tourism offered a defence of the travel visa system. It said the fees were imposed to pay for the rapid antigen test residents were mandated to take, the health insurance visitors were required to have while in the county and to cover the start-up costs associated with the website along with other operational costs.

The ministry said funds that are earned are deposited into an account that Kanoo Pays shares with the ministry and that the account is at all times controlled and monitored by the ministry’s accounting department.

The ministry said up to March 31, 2021, $2.4m surplus funds have been received from the visa system. Revenues were $9.8m, and expenses were $7.4m.