Editorial: A Remarkable Woman, Gone Too Young

TAKE a look at the woman on our front page today.

Claudia Edwards faced so much in her life, and her story is not yet over.

In 2014, Claudia accused an immigration officer of raping her twice. She is a Jamaican woman, and had been detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for a short while.

While there, she said she was released into the officer’s custody for “continued investigation”. He took her to his house, and had sex with her.

She says it was against her will, while the officer, Norman Bastian, did not deny that the sex took place, but said it was consensual.

The rape case was thrown out at Magistrate’s Court, but Claudia filed a civil suit. Closing submissions for that case were to be made last week, but Claudia never heard those.

Last month, Claudia died at Princess Margaret Hospital. She had given birth to her fourth child just the day before, and she died of COVID-19. She was 35.

Claudia lifted herself up throughout her life. She taught herself to read properly, enough that she later earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree.

She launched her own business, Claudia’s Nails. Listen to those who knew her and the words they use to describe her: Energetic. Committed. Kind. Patient. Dedicated. Bubbly.

Claudia was a woman who kept striving for better, and has gone from us far too early.

Her court case will not end. There will be a resolution to that as it is carried on by her estate. There are certainly questions to answer, such as how even consensual sex could be possible between a detainee and an officer.

Whatever the outcome of that case, it was one of many hurdles Claudia overcame.

She couldn’t read properly, so she learned. She says she was raped, so she kept going through the legal system. She learned what she needed to do to start her own business and make it thrive.

Fred Smith, QC, her counsel in the civil case, said of her: “She grew over the six years I’ve known her into a very powerful person who loved life and was looking forward to it. At the age of 35 to pass away in such unfortunate circumstances is really a tragedy.”

Too many women have barriers put in their path in our country, and too many do not get the opportunity to confront those who bar their way.

The court case may have lessons of its own, if we are willing to learn them, but perhaps the biggest thing we should learn from Claudia is that we need to give women opportunities rather than barriers. Claudia achieved so much in her far too short life – imagine what so many others could achieve if we open the way.

Claudia should be a shining example of what can be done. It’s a tragedy that she had to do it despite the world around her rather than with the help of it.

As for the court case, you can be sure The Tribune will be monitoring it closely, and reporting the outcome.