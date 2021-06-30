Rape Accuser Claudia Died Of Covid Day After Birth

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

CLAUDIA Edwards, the woman at the centre of a rape allegation against immigration officer Norman Bastian, was eulogised yesterday after dying of COVID-19.

Edwards died at the Princess Margaret Hospital last month, one day after giving birth to her fourth child. She was 35 years old.

A Jamaican national, Edwards accused Mr Bastian of raping her twice on December 15 and December 16, 2014, after she was arrested on suspicion of exotic dancing and breaching immigration laws.

She claimed that after being detained at the Carmichael Road Detention Centre for a short while, she was released into Mr Bastian’s custody for continued investigation, but instead he took her to his house, had sex with her against her will and also made her perform oral sex on him.

Mr Bastian has always maintained that he did not rape Bethel, but instead that the sex between them was consensual.

Years after the rape case was thrown out of the Magistrate’s Court, Edwards filed a civil suit against the government with attorney Fred Smith, QC, as her counsel.

Edwards will not get to witness the verdict on that case, however.

“The trial was over and we were supposed to appear before Justice Indra Charles to make closing submissions last week,” Mr Smith said.

“That had to be adjourned because she passed away so now her estate will continue the action.”

“So the action will be finished in front of the judge and then she will deliver judgement.”

Mr Smith, speaking virtually at her memorial service, said Edwards, having taught herself to read properly and later achieving a bachelor’s and master’s degree, was an inspiration to all.

He praised her as a shining example of someone who persevered in pursuing her rights.

“Learning to read and write, focusing on her legal case, rebuilding her sense of dignity, her sense of self, her respect, she was tremendously respectful to others as well,” Mr Smith said of his client and friend. “She grew over the six years I’ve known her into a very powerful person who loved life and was looking forward to it. At the age of 35 to pass away in such unfortunate circumstances is really a tragedy.

“She had high hopes for herself. I understand that she educated herself and provided for her and her family. She got a bachelor’s degree in cosmetology and was about to graduate with a master’s degree. All of this showed me how a person could really succeed despite so many challenges having been thrown at her.

“So she has inspired me and her children. She has inspired lawyers in our office to see how strong she was and how she persevered in pursuing her rights. She stands as a shining example. She didn’t hide in the shadows. She was brutally honest and was courageous.”

After teaching herself to read, Edwards earned a bachelor’s degree from Texas State Institute of Cosmetology and she would have graduated with her master’s degree from the same institute this October.

In 2016 Edwards, along with her significant other, Dominic Major, started her own business, “Claudia’s Nails”. Her clientele grew and the business soon became successful.

Gathered at Sanctuary of Praise Ministries, Rocky Pine Road, Edwards’ family and loved ones paid tribute to her for the final time. She was praised as being an extraordinary mother to her children.

Edwards died of COVID-19 on May 24, just one day after giving birth to a son, Emmanuel.

“She remained committed to her family, to God and to her cause,” Mr Smith continued. “I had tremendous respect for Claudia in her perseverance over all of these years in fighting to vindicate her reputation, to vindicate her rights and to stand up for not only herself, but for this traumatic experience that also happened and continues to happen to many, many victims of this kind of appalling behaviour.

“She was energetic. She always had a glint in her eyes; committed, kind and patient. She was very dedicated to her children. She embraced God and was helped by a number of people. Dominic and her children were very supportive of her. She was personally committed to her children.

“Claudia was full of bubbly energy no matter what ups and downs were going on, she was hopeful, she had faith and she was positive. I really appreciated knowing this beautiful person.”