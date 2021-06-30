Social Services Staff Concerns ‘Being Addressed’ Says Minister

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services Minister Frankie Campbell said the concerns of the staff of the Department of Social Services which prompted a demonstration on Monday are being addressed.

His comment came after numerous residents, including senior citizens, walked away empty-handed on Monday because employees were demonstrating over a malfunctioning air-conditioning unit and refused to serve the people.

Addressing the matter before a Cabinet meeting yesterday, Mr Campbell said: “Everything that the staff at the Department of Social Services are asking for, they deserve. Everything that the staff at the Department of Social Services is asking for, is being addressed.

“You would’ve heard in their complaints that they are complaining of discomfort relative to renovations. Renovations is a form of fixing things that are not the way they ought to be. In addition to that, steps are being taken to move some persons to new locations.

“It’s unfortunate that it isn’t happening fast enough. I regret that, but while they have a right to express their displeasure and dissatisfaction it’s unfortunate that the timing was such that our clients were further inconvenienced. My hope is that the work that is being done will happen soon enough, they will return to a sense of normalcy and our staff, our clients, will get the service that they deserve.”

Mr Campbell could not say when the renovations will be complete.

“Renovations are ongoing,” he said. “I’m not there on site, I can’t say what phases are happening now, but renovations are ongoing and we are trying our best. But the renovations are a clear indication that the conditions of the workspace are being addressed.”

On Monday, Bahamas Public Services Union President Kimsley Ferguson complained that employees were expected to function in a dilapidated building without a functioning air-conditioning system.

“Again, these people serve the Bahamian public,” he told Eyewitness News.

“That’s important. And so, if they’re going to get the job done, we would hope that they are able to do it comfortably and not be uncomfortable while they are doing their jobs.

“And so, every now and again persons have to come out and refresh themselves and then go back in.

“The environment is not conducive to productivity.”