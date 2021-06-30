Vendors ‘In Limbo’ Over Return To Cabbage Beach

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

DESPITE previously being informed that they could return to work next month, Cabbage Beach vendors say they are now in limbo as to whether they can begin operating their businesses again.

“They haven’t just said that we’re not allowed to operate, but they haven’t given us the go ahead,” vendor Moree Michael told The Tribune yesterday while on the beach.

“They hadn’t mentioned anything about it. They just told us we’re going to come back to work the 2nd of July before American independence and that’s what we’re holding on to.

“I guess all Bahamians right now are allowed to come on the beach, but as for businesses we’re not allowed to open up our businesses for we don’t know – no apparent reason... We have nothing yet from (Ministry of) Tourism or the government saying, well, we’ll be able to operate for the 2nd of next month.”

On June 16, vendors were irate and shocked to see one of the beach’s entrances locked and their items relocated when they showed up on site in preparation for their return to work next month. Persons were seen taking the moved possessions from across the street back onto the beach. Some claimed their items had been damaged by whoever moved them off the beach.

Mr Michael estimated about nine to ten of his umbrellas were damaged at the time. He said each umbrella is worth around $140.

He expressed fears of police if he tried to resume work at the beach. Current restrictions prohibit a craft or straw market vendor and a jet-ski operator from operating.

“Where it stands right now I’m afraid to even come out and try to set up my little stall and try (to) make an honest living because if I set up, the police coming to me and lock me up saying I’m breaking the prime minister’s amendment laws (emergency orders) – whatever they put in place,” he said.

Coconut vendor Rico Sweeting noted the preparations he made to get ready for the potential opening in July. He is “suffering” and just needs work right now.

“I clean the beach and do all those things they say we do….we do all that thinking the beach was opening next week. Every week they say next week the beach open. Every week come, they say next week the beach will be open. We still here waiting. We come out here every day.”

Like Mr Michael, he also expressed concern about the police.

“If we open our stalls, the police will come and lock us up. So I’m afraid to open up right now. I’m scared to open up our own stall right now to make the money,” Mr Sweeting admitted.

However, he needs an income to survive.

He explained: “I got two kids right now, unemployed, taking care of right now. National Insurance is ‘where you put me,’ I got to wait a whole two weeks for the money when it come.

“You then put yourself in so much debt trying to borrow to take care of your kids. You don’t have no money. This is ridiculous. We just need the government to come and step their foot down and make sense for the Bahamian people.

“Atlantis is opened up. People are down there and serving the guests. Why is our beach not opened up? They’re trying to say because the cruise ships coming in – that’s like foolishness. Every day people coming into the airport. Everyday people coming and utilising Cabbage Beach, so I don’t know what’s the problem of us coming to work…”

Ownership of the Cabbage Beach property was transferred from Atlantis – owned by Brookfield Asset Management – to a subsidiary of Access Industries in 2014 as part of the Ocean Club’s sale to the latter.

Prior to the sale, Atlantis had allowed access to the beach via the easement through the private property. However, the company had petitioned the government on several occasions to address the vendor operation at the beach, due to concerns that standards were not consistent with the high-end tourism product the mega resort was offering.

Earlier this month, Access Industries released a statement on the controversy surrounding the locked gate blocking entry to Cabbage Beach, saying the fence was erected due to upcoming work on a $250m project.

The company said due to “safety” concerns during construction, the access point to the beach will be closed.