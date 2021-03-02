A Woman For Pm? That’S My Dream

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has again stressed that he looks “forward to seeing a female Prime Minister” one day.
His comments came almost a week after his only woman Cabinet minister, Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle, resigned from her post and was replaced by Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.
This prompted criticism from advocacy groups and politicians about the lack of female representation in politics.
While speaking on areas he wanted to focus on if elected for a second term, Dr Minnis brought up the issue of women in top positions.
“I have made a commitment that the one thing I want to see in this Bahamas - I believe in equality - but the one thing I wanna see…My life was successful as a result of women,” he told Parliament yesterday.
“Growing up with my mom - single parent. My profession, gynaecologist, I’ve made my whole businesses as a result of individuals like you, Englerston, women, and my greatest dream is to one day to see a female Prime Minister in The Bahamas.”
Dr Minnis said he doesn’t drink but joked that he would have a “Bahama mama” cocktail on the day a woman is elected as Prime Minister.
When asked about the lack of female presence in his Cabinet last week, Dr Minnis pointed to the women in his office.
“We always feel that we want to ensure that there are equal men and women not only in Cabinet but even if you look at the Office of the Prime Minister; both my secretaries are females,” he said.
“My Delivery Unit director is female. My communications director is female. The individual in charge of my Bahamas Investment Authority – female. Women are doing very well and I look forward to the day that we have our first Bahamian (female) prime minister.”
Senator Lisa Bostwick-Dean spoke out previously about the lack of female presence after Mrs Rolle’s departure. Mrs Bostwick-Dean is the daughter of the first woman to be elected to the House of Assembly, Dame Janet Bostwick and former Senate President J Henry Bostwick.
Comments
SP 9 hours, 36 minutes ago
We already had Perry Christie!
bahamianson 8 hours, 40 minutes ago
we need many changes, we need a female Pm, a white PM, and many more.
tribanon 8 hours, 7 minutes ago
Minnis seems upset that Lanisha Rolle will not be around to fulfil his dream. And to think he duped us into thinking he was dreaming for a much better Bahamas for all of us!
After Minnis's gross incompetence and abysmal failed leadership on all fronts, most of us would just love to have a PM, man or woman, who is the complete polar opposite of him, especially when it comes to possessing basic core competency skills and common sense.
FrustratedBusinessman 7 hours, 3 minutes ago
We don't need any more Prime Ministers at all. Man or woman, the odds are that they will likely possess an IQ below room temperature, with the morals/integrity of a crooked attorney. I say that we forget about having a government, and just go back to the Queen at this point.
As an aside, it is nice to see that the old beaten horse of blaming white people/the UBP for everything wrong with the country is finally dying out. The black Bahamian men are finally going to understand what it has felt like all of these years lol.
tribanon 3 hours, 46 minutes ago
We've had majority Bahamian rule since 1967 and therefore we only have ourselves to blame. Our small nation with a population of less than 400,000 people was debt free when we became independent in 1973. Now our national debt plus contingencies and unfunded entitlements totals more than $13 billion, that's $13,000,000,000. And what do we have to show for it? We have a crumbling infrastructure; a dysfunctional and grossly under resourced healthcare system; a national insurance scheme on the verge of bankruptcy; a failed public education system; an unreliable general post office system; an insolvent national airline; a bloated corrupt and unproductive civil workforce; technically insolvent utility enterpises; etc., etc., etc. In short, it has taken our corrupt politicians less than 50 years since our independence to transform us into a quintessential failed state of deplorable beggars.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 37 minutes ago
Does the gender of the PM mean that there will be a magical turnaround???? .......... We live in a misogynistic society, and the PM is only trying to "sweet talk" women voters ......... Watch his actions and not just his words
FrustratedBusinessman 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
No, that is my point. A woman PM, or more women in government in general, aren't going to magically make things any better. As a matter of fact, I would bet that government inefficiency would only increase and we would get even less done (if that were even possible). Personally, I believe that Bahamians like to follow American foolishness far too much. We have a crumbling economy, dilapidated and obsolete infrastructure, an oncoming financial crisis with regards to debt that it out of control, and so many other difficult decisions, yet we are supposed to worry about how many women are in government lol. This place is truly a clown show.
With all of the anti-male propaganda that has been pushed in the media lately though, my joke was that the black men will soon be the new scapegoat for all of the Bahamian problems. Seen enough social media posts (yeah, I know) indicating as such. Pretty sure that Freddy or Brave will still find some way to blame the UBP in the upcoming campaign though....
birdiestrachan 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
The masterful liar is at it again. He only had one woman in his cabinet. Now there are none. zero.
Only the peoples time voters believe his LIES.
TalRussell 2 hours, 30 minutes ago
Not so fast Comrade Birdie, not exactly complete extinction females from cabinet portfolios - a few redskirts boys, do display a hidden likeness as crossgender. The price watchin' soft walkacross from Churchill Building is the worth price, gives the secret away. Turn pockets inside out and out pops, rouges, evidence rougelips. Yes?
