A Woman For Pm? That’S My Dream

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has again stressed that he looks “forward to seeing a female Prime Minister” one day.

His comments came almost a week after his only woman Cabinet minister, Seabreeze MP Lanisha Rolle, resigned from her post and was replaced by Central Grand Bahama MP Iram Lewis.

This prompted criticism from advocacy groups and politicians about the lack of female representation in politics.

While speaking on areas he wanted to focus on if elected for a second term, Dr Minnis brought up the issue of women in top positions.

“I have made a commitment that the one thing I want to see in this Bahamas - I believe in equality - but the one thing I wanna see…My life was successful as a result of women,” he told Parliament yesterday.

“Growing up with my mom - single parent. My profession, gynaecologist, I’ve made my whole businesses as a result of individuals like you, Englerston, women, and my greatest dream is to one day to see a female Prime Minister in The Bahamas.”

Dr Minnis said he doesn’t drink but joked that he would have a “Bahama mama” cocktail on the day a woman is elected as Prime Minister.

When asked about the lack of female presence in his Cabinet last week, Dr Minnis pointed to the women in his office.

“We always feel that we want to ensure that there are equal men and women not only in Cabinet but even if you look at the Office of the Prime Minister; both my secretaries are females,” he said.

“My Delivery Unit director is female. My communications director is female. The individual in charge of my Bahamas Investment Authority – female. Women are doing very well and I look forward to the day that we have our first Bahamian (female) prime minister.”

Senator Lisa Bostwick-Dean spoke out previously about the lack of female presence after Mrs Rolle’s departure. Mrs Bostwick-Dean is the daughter of the first woman to be elected to the House of Assembly, Dame Janet Bostwick and former Senate President J Henry Bostwick.