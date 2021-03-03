Former Pm Ingraham Out Of Hospital

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was discharged from Doctors Hospital yesterday.
His doctor, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, said yesterday: “He has made great progress.”
Mr Ingraham was admitted to hospital last week Tuesday with COVID-19.
His medical team included an endocrinologist, a kidney specialist, a pulmonary specialist and an infectious disease specialist.
Mr Ingraham led the Free National Movement to an historic general election victory in 1992 and followed that up with victories in 1997 and 2007.
He told the Nassau Guardian last week that both he and his wife tested positive for the virus.
He said he was unsure how he got the virus, adding that he was careful and limited his movements since last March.
Mr Ingraham declined comment when contacted last night.
Comments
GodSpeed 47 minutes ago
Such a deadly virus that even old men defeat it easily. With a 99.9%+ survival rate it was definitely worth it to destroy the world economy. Now give us the experimental bio weapon vaccines to keep us even more safe, quickly!
tribanon 12 minutes ago
Can't help but wonder if the lowly plebes who are seriously ill COVID-19 patients at PMH are fortunate to have an endocrinologist, a kidney specialist, a pulmonary specialist and an infectious disease specialist like Hubiggity did at Doctors Hospital. Hubiggity was also lucky to have the taxpayers footing his expensive medical care at Doctors hospital rather than PMH. But at least hubiggity didn't run with his tail between his legs to a US hospiatl at the Bahamian taxpayers' expense like Yellow Belly Davis did.
