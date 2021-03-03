Former Pm Ingraham Out Of Hospital

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham was discharged from Doctors Hospital yesterday.

His doctor, former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands, said yesterday: “He has made great progress.”

Mr Ingraham was admitted to hospital last week Tuesday with COVID-19.

His medical team included an endocrinologist, a kidney specialist, a pulmonary specialist and an infectious disease specialist.

Mr Ingraham led the Free National Movement to an historic general election victory in 1992 and followed that up with victories in 1997 and 2007.

He told the Nassau Guardian last week that both he and his wife tested positive for the virus.

He said he was unsure how he got the virus, adding that he was careful and limited his movements since last March.

Mr Ingraham declined comment when contacted last night.