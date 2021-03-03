Pinder: Use Baha Mar Redundancy To Become Entrepreneurs

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

DIRECTOR of Labour John Pinder is calling on the 100 staffers made redundant by Baha Mar to use some of their disengagement funds for “low risk investments” and look at their redundancy as an opportunity to become entrepreneurs.

On Monday, another blow was delivered to the tourism industry when, due to low bookings, the Baha Mar resort and casino made 100 workers redundant.

Certain parts of the property reopened recently, re-engaging several employees who were furloughed due to the pandemic and the hotel’s closure last year.

Mr Pinder said he was satisfied with the payout figures given to the staff.

“They decided that they had to make some staff redundant and keeping with the law they would have paid out the redundancy package that the staff was entitled to,” he said. “In addition to that they have also kept up with the policy that speaks to persons made redundant and if positions become available again they will have first preference to fill those positions.

“I am pleased to hear that they made arrangements like that. Based on a conversation we had in a meeting about two weeks ago prepared to give them a little more just to help them. I would also like to advise those persons receiving the separation packages to not spend on their money.

“Try to pay your bills up but it’s important to look for some low risk investment to make some returns so you can keep yourself employed. Certainly this is an opportunity to increase entrepreneurs.”

The Tribune contacted the president of the Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union, Darrin Woods, to weigh in on the redundancies. He offered no comment as he said his union is not recognised to represent Baha Mar workers as yet, but he is hopeful that it will one day come to fruition as his administration is working on it.

For his part, Mr Pinder continued by explaining how the workers were targeted for redundancies.

“So to my knowledge they have combined certain services and there were some areas that they didn’t see a need, any longer, based on their adjustments and the new protocols,” he continued. “So those are some of the choices made in the redundancy.”

Mr Pinder said all is not lost with the workers who were made redundant, as there is a silver lining. Those workers will have first dibs on employment when other parts of the hotel start to open up and when the resort’s theme park comes on stream this summer.

“They are currently building their theme park so will also create some new jobs,” Mr Pinder continued. “When I spoke to them last they had some 15 or so persons in training to become lifeguards. I think they have a target date for in the summer by June. I think that’s the target date when they will have the project up and running for the summer vacationers.

“So by this summer other areas of the hotel will hopefully be able to open and those furloughed will be the first sets back to work. Now everything depends on bookings so if the United States, Canada and Europe were to lift their travel restrictions and the receiving of vaccinations etc then we will be at a good place in The Bahamas in terms of people coming.”

He also advised the disengaged employees to start looking into employment at the area at Baha Mar that is currently under construction.

He said, “I would advise those who received the redundancy packages to be proactive and start to look at what is necessary – what is the immediate skill set to function in that area that they are building, because when that opens they will be able to be fully engaged.”