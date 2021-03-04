Pakesia: We Need More Women In Politics

By LEANDRA ROLLE

ADMITTING that she is not “necessarily” happy about being the only woman in Cabinet, West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe pledged yesterday to help facilitate the entry of more women into politics as she feels the group is underrepresented in this area.

Her comments came after the Cabinet Office on Tuesday announced her new appointment as minister of state for disaster preparedness, management and reconstruction, which will make her the only woman Cabinet minister in the Minnis administration since the shock resignation of Lanisha Rolle last week.

She replaces Iram Lewis, who was removed from his previous post to become the new minister of youth, sports and culture after Mrs Rolle’s departure.

In view of Mrs Rolle’s resignation and her male replacement, the Minnis administration has faced criticism from advocacy groups and politicians for not having a female representative in Cabinet.

Yesterday, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe admitted that the issue of women inclusion—especially in the political landscape—is one that needs addressing.

Saying she doesn’t want to be the only female minister, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe pledged to work towards ensuring that women are given more political opportunities.

“Being the only female in (Cabinet) is obviously an issue particularly at this time because we would’ve had minister Lanisha Rolle who was there prior who I think did a tremendous job in representing the women of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” she told reporters outside Parliament yesterday.

“I don’t want to be the only female. I wish that there were more and I am going to work to ensure that more women are running for political office and that has to start at the party level. I think that the more women offer themselves, our chances of being at the table is even better but I don’t necessarily feel happy being the only one there.”

Asked if she felt she has a greater responsibility to represent women as a result of her new role, the West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP replied: “We have many females who will contribute to my voice in Parliament.

“I plan on joining up with those voices and bringing forward their concerns so the empowerment of females are there because there are so many different sectors and levels of our community so I will take from them and I will be their voice in Parliament but there are many females in Parliament that stand with me today and will use their voices through me.”

Yesterday, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe also responded to critics who believe her appointment was based on the fact that FNM needed a woman in Cabinet due to the backlash it received on the matter.

“That’s politics. That’s politics and it has nothing to do with the work that we do.” she said when asked about the issue. “We will not succumb to that. We are here to make a difference in the country. Whether I came here as a result of them feeling just to put a female there, we’re here. I’m the voice for females at this point of time at that level and there’s many of us.”

Speaking in the House of Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he looks forward to the day of “seeing a female Prime Minister” – something he has previously said.

“I have made a commitment that the one thing I want to see in this Bahamas - I believe in equality - but the one thing I wanna see…My life was successful as a result of women,” he told Parliament.

“Growing up with my mom - single parent. My profession, gynaecologist, I’ve made my whole businesses as a result of individuals like you, Englerston, women, and my greatest dream is to one day to see a female Prime Minister in The Bahamas.”

Asked if she aspires to be elected as Prime Minister one day, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe noted that it is not her dream at the moment and added that her decisions are led by God.

“I could never say that. I will work unto God. I will continue to do my best and whatever God and the Commonwealth sees for me. I most definitely will work towards that, but my ambition is not necessarily to be the first female Prime Minister. I look forward to what God has to offer and what the community allows me to offer.”

In the meantime, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe said she is excited to serve in her new ministerial role and looks forward to working with the Disaster Reconstruction Authority team to help build a bigger, better and more resilient Bahamas.

“I’m going to work hard whether it be on the ground or at the ministry level,” she said. “This is something that is going to be a team effort. I am not a solo person in this and the teamwork I know that we’re going to make a difference not only at the ministerial level but also on the ground. I feel pretty secure going into the election for West Grand Bahama and Bimini and it’s always going to be about community for me.”

The FNM MP previously served as parliamentary secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister with responsibility for information and communication.