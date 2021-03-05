Dames Defends Extending Police Appointments

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NATIONAL Security Minister Marvin Dames yesterday defended his ministry’s decision to extend the appointment of three senior officers who were reassigned to various government ministries last year, insisting the agencies are still “in need of significant help”.

In response to criticisms from one of the officers that he is being disrespected, Mr Dames said that was not the intent, stressing some issues need to be ironed out to ensure a smooth transition.

His comments come after The Tribune reported on Thursday that Police Commissioner Paul Rolle issued letters to three Assistant Commissioners of Police – Clayton Fernander, Kendal Strachan and Leamond Deleveaux – that extends their “special assignments” by another two years.

Yesterday, Mr Dames explained the move was done to address security issues at those respective ministries.

“Their time certainly had been extended and the RBPF and ministry, they’re working closely with the related ministries,” he told reporters outside Parliament yesterday. “These ministries are in need of significant help in terms of safety and security, and we felt that within the police force who’s charged with that responsibility that they can bring their experience to assist these various key ministries - education for example. The Health (Ministry) which is another important area and so we have extended the time.”

The three senior officers were among those who were directed to take vacation leave in 2019. When their vacation leave ended, they were sent on special assignments for a year – a move the officers believe was done to sideline them.

ACP Fernander was assigned to the Ministry of Health, ACP Deleveaux to the Ministry of Education and ACP Strachan was assigned to head security teams at juvenile schools.

The top officers have since criticised the extension of the assignments, with their attorney, Wayne Munroe telling this newspaper the move is “a continuation of the farce” the government started two years ago and “a poor use” of police resources.

Officers have also taken issue with the government’s handling of the situation.

According to Mr Munroe, ACP Fernander was told to report to his respective ministry for more details on the matter.

However, when he showed up, he encountered a startled permanent secretary who did not know why he was there.

One of the officers described the treatment as being a “total disrespect.”

Speaking on the issue yesterday, the minister said officials are currently looking into the matter and maintained that it’s not their intention to disrespect anyone.

“I would’ve seen your headlines this morning and we’re looking into it because that’s certainly not the approach — to disrespect — and we want to make sure that we’re doing it right and we afford those that we’re working with the high level of respect and so the commissioner has been working diligently to ensure that his office (is) treated with the highest level of respect and dignity and I expect that will continue.

“And in matters of this nature, you may have issues from time to time. It’s not intentional. We just have to work to iron out those issues to ensure that the transition is as smooth as possible.”

The officers have received a pay cheque while not physically reporting to their ministries, saying their posts would not require them to physically attend the positions to which they have been assigned.

ACP Strachan filed a lawsuit in 2019 seeking to get a declaration from the Supreme Court that the forced leave he took was not vacation and that his transfer to the Ministry of Social Services was unlawful. This lawsuit is ongoing.