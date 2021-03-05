First Batch Of Vaccines To Arrive In The Bahamas On Sunday

The Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) has announced that The Bahamas will receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines on Sunday.
In a statement, the OPM said this first batch consists of a donation from the government of India of 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is also known as the Covishield vaccine.
The vaccines were pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and received Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval by the WHO. The vaccines have also received certification from the Caribbean Regulatory System (CRS).
The donation is part of a commitment from India to donate a total of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis thanked the Government of India for the donation on behalf of the Bahamian Government and the people of The Bahamas.
The Prime Minister will provide a live update on the rollout of this first batch of vaccines on Sunday at 5pm.
Comments
tribanon 1 hour, 23 minutes ago
What happened to the $2 million downpayment that Minnis long ago announced was paid for 80,000 vaccine doses? And what happened to the more recently announced 100,000 vaccine doses for 50,000 people, i.e. 2 doses per vaccinated person? We also once again see Minnis playing the minister of health role, leaving poor Renward Wells cut off at his knees. LOL
John 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Happy ‘sticking’
TalRussell 1 hour, 11 minutes ago
Was it not for the competent authority's,knack as gifted moochers', and were it not for the Vaccines Charitable Campaign of India, not a single dose of any vaccine would be scheduled to arrive in the colony on Sunday?
Out of the 20,000 does expected to arrive,exactly how many have been prioritized be stabbed into the arms of individual members PouplacesOrdinary (POAL).
The ghost shadowing the competent authority's dismal record to perform COVID testing, and to account for and to bury Abaco's hurricane dead in a dignified and timely manner, keeps following them around. Yes?**
