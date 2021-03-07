Updated: Vaccine Arrival Delayed Until Wednesday

• SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE: The Government of The Bahamas has been advised by India that the delivery of the COVID-19 vaccines has been delayed until Wednesday 10 March due to logistical issues with the airline overseas. The Prime Minister’s update at 5pm Sunday will air live as previously scheduled.
By KHRISNA RUSSELL
Tribune Chief Reporter
THE Bahamas will receive its first batch of Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Sunday, according to a statement released by Office of the Prime Minister Friday.
This first set consists of a vaccine donation from the Indian government of 20,000 jabs, also known as Covishield.
Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has thanked the government of India for the donation on behalf of the Bahamian government and people of The Bahamas.
The statement read: “The vaccines were pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and received Emergency Use Listing (EUL) approval by the WHO. The vaccines have also received certification from the Caribbean Regulatory System (CRS).
“The donation is part of a commitment from India to donate a total of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries.”
Dr Minnis is expected to give a live update on the rollout of this first batch of vaccines on Sunday at 5pm in a nationally televised address.
While government has launched a public campaign on vaccines, Dr Minnis has repeatedly made a strong appeal for all citizens to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
He’s insisted that the country’s economic rebound hinged on widespread administration of the vaccine.
In a nationally televised address last week, Dr Minnis said when a large percentage of Bahamians are vaccinated, more of the country will be able to open up, adding this would spark more jobs among other economic positives.
He said vaccinations will likely be a requirement by other countries to travel overseas and that cruise lines may also have the same stipulation.
Dr Minnis said at the time: “Vaccines are critical to ending the pandemic. In The Bahamas, there will not be a government mandate requiring you to take a vaccine.”
“However, we strongly urge all who are eligible to get vaccinated.
“I will take the vaccine. I will urge family and friends to take the vaccine. By getting vaccinated you will help the country to return to a greater level of normalcy.
“By getting vaccinated you will also help our economy to recover faster. When a large percentage of Bahamians are vaccinated, we will be able to responsibly open up even more.”
Comments
tribanon 2 days, 2 hours ago
What happened to the $2 million downpayment that Minnis long ago announced was paid for 80,000 vaccine doses? And what happened to the more recently announced 100,000 vaccine doses for 50,000 people, i.e. 2 doses per vaccinated person? We also once again see Minnis playing the minister of health role, leaving poor Renward Wells cut off at his knees. LOL
John 2 days, 2 hours ago
Happy ‘sticking’
TalRussell 2 days, 2 hours ago
Was it not for the competent authority's,knack as gifted moochers', and were it not for the Vaccines Charitable Campaign of India, not a single dose of any vaccine would be scheduled to arrive in the colony on Sunday?
Out of the 20,000 does expected to arrive,exactly how many have been prioritized be stabbed into the arms of individual members PouplacesOrdinary (POAL).
The ghost shadowing the competent authority's dismal record to perform COVID testing, and to account for and to bury Abaco's hurricane dead in a dignified and timely manner, keeps following them around. Yes?**
ep242 2 days, 2 hours ago
What about the ones that we paid for that the PM said we would receive an update on almost two weeks ago? When will they arrive?
Proguing 1 day, 23 hours ago
Thank god for India!
WETHEPEOPLE 1 day, 23 hours ago
As with this govt, so many promises made and none kept.
TalRussell 1 day, 23 hours ago
The colony's premierships of Comrades Pop Symonette Lynden Pindling, Papa Hubert, and Perry Gladstone, combined, never left the PopoulacesOrdinary at large (POAL) in such a state feelin' of abandonment, by their House-elected representatives.
Yet, they the 35, has asked to be appreciated and thanked by the POAL, for their (competent) governing ways.
Just imagine if it was not for the kindness of charities, stepping in to fill all the voids, what worst the shape the colony's POAL would be in after Hurricane Dorian, and the yet still unknown other side awaiting from COVID?
Scares the livin' hell out of you. yes, as it should?
licks2 1 day, 22 hours ago
Hey. . .what about dat deep deep hole in Eleuthera where all them fish swimming way up in the land there so? Ya think we can grow mango and dilly them in that hole?? Little boy blue come throw one big rock in the sea. . .the deep black sea "behind" Andros!!
Am I fitting in just right with the rest of yinna them??? I figure since yall ger talk so much foolishness and "ake" like yinna een gat no sense, I will join right along and "serve up" some gibberish too!!
TigerB 1 day, 20 hours ago
Most on here will not be taking it, so I sure I'll be straight to get mines without it running out ahahah
tribanon 6 hours, 1 minute ago
You're the ideal candidate for a double dose of the Communist China funded and sponsored COVAX vaccine. Just think, with that thick padding of hair on the bottom of your feet a few years from now, you will be well equipped to tour Tibet in the winter time. LOL
rodentos 1 day, 19 hours ago
is that the monkey virus vaccine from Astrazeneca?
John 1 day, 10 hours ago
With the level of social activity going on in this country (New Providence and Grand Bahama Ann) especially, and no serious surge in cases, Bahamians have obviously grown immune to Corona. And, as was projected, this virus should be mostly gone by the end of this month. So who really needs the vaccine? Persons who travel. Even as US and worldwide cases continue to plummet, the media is still touting these ‘new and more deadly strains from Australia, the UK and South Africa.’ Fear mongering at its finest. And be minded they vaccine trials and development took place in South Africa. And monkeys were not the hubris pigs.
John 1 day, 10 hours ago
And whilst the media is putting fear in the public about South Africa, that country’s corona cases is it its lowest level since April of 2020, approaching less than 1,000 cases. And even the UK appears to have gotten its cases under control. And if Trump had took the virus seriously and only encouraged his supporters and persons to wear masks, corona may have been mostly history by now and Trump may still be president.
ohdrap4 1 day, 8 hours ago
A vaccine ponzi scheme? There, I said first.
tribanon 5 hours, 43 minutes ago
Vaccines of the past took decades to develop and properly test. Now that certain governments of wealthier countries have their taxpayers picking up a good portion of 'the tab', the very greedy big pharma companies are rolling out their vaccines in record breaking time. They will soon be as common and expensive as multi-vitamens. And soon we have all sorts of vaccine pills for the COVID-19 virus, in various colours depending on the variant of the virus currently spreading in your neighbourhood. This has become a windfall of astoundingly big profits for big pharma.
John 17 hours, 15 minutes ago
The thing is you can go Cable Beach or Paradise Island any day and find ‘guests if the country’ walking in groups even, without masks. But let a Bahamian, at least a Black one , try it!
