Pm Announces Plans For First 20,000 Doses Of Vaccine

In a national address on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said 20,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine are due to arrive on Wednesday.

Dr Minnis said the vaccines, donated by the government of India, were unable to arrive on Sunday as planned because of logistical issues overseas.

The rollout of the first 20,000 doses is expected to begin days after their arrival.

Those eligible to receive these first doses will be:

• healthcare workers in the public and private sectors;

• residents and staff of eldercare homes; and

• non-ambulatory residents registered in the public health system.

Dr Minnis said: “This first and critical priority group includes those who are our first line of defence against the COVID-19 virus and those among the most vulnerable in our population. It is expected that healthcare workers may begin booking their vaccination appointments online within days of the arrival of the vaccine.”

The Prime Minister also stated that:

• Healthcare workers will be vaccinated on-site at their respective institutions.

• Residents and staff of eldercare homes and the registered non-ambulatory will not be required to make an appointment.

• Mobile units will be used to vaccinate residents and staff of eldercare homes and the non-ambulatory on-site, on New Providence and Grand Bahama.

• On the Family Islands, medical teams will administer vaccines to healthcare staff on the island and at eldercare homes and to the non-ambulatory.

• A phased approach must be applied to all islands in this first batch.

• At this stage, vaccines will be administered in phases on New Providence, Grand Bahama and the Family Islands.

The Prime Minister added that the vaccines were pre-qualified by the World Health Organization (WHO) and received Emergency Use Listing approval by WHO - they have also received certification from the Caribbean Regulatory System.

They will be stored at the National Immunization Cold Storage Facility in New Providence and transferred to other islands as required.

Dr Minnis said this is a state-of-the-art cold storage facility and is a secure, temperature-controlled, clean and protected environment.

The Bahamas will also receive 33,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine before the end of March.

“These doses are part of the 100,800 doses which were announced last month and secured through The Bahamas’ pre-payment to the COVAX Facility,” Dr Minnis said. “We have been informed that the remaining 64,200 doses through COVAX are expected to arrive in The Bahamas by the end of May 2021.”

The Prime Minister said that the vaccine is not mandatory, but he urged everyone to take it as soon as they are eligible.

“Taking the vaccine could save your life and that of your loved ones, friends and neighbours,” he said. “The more of us who take the vaccine, the more we can reopen our economy, including to tourists and visitors.”

He added that he will take the vaccine and will encourage his family, friends and colleagues to do the same.