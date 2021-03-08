One Dead, Five Injured In Friday Shootings

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was shot dead on Friday, not long after two other shooting incidents left five others, four of whom were women, injured.

The murder happened on Lyon Road off Sutton Street. Police said after 9pm, officers responded to a shooting incident.

“On their arrival, they were directed to a residence where they found the body of a male in a room with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and on completion of their examination, the body was pronounced lifeless,” police said.

The victim’s identity was not known up to press time.

About an hour earlier, shortly before 9pm police were called to another shooting in the area of Second Street, south of Palm Tree Avenue.

Responding officers found five women in a burgundy coloured Toyota Corolla, four of whom had gunshot wounds.

“Inquiries revealed that the vehicle was travelling north along Second Street, when the occupants heard sounds of gunshots. Moments later, the victims realised that they were shot. They were all transported to the hospital.”

The women are said to be in stable condition.

Earlier on Friday, shortly after 7pm, a man was shot while trying to escape from his assailants. Police said the man was walking north on Key West Street when he was accosted by two men. One of the suspects produced a handgun.

“The complainant managed to run from his assailants,” police said. “However, he was shot in the right hand by the armed suspect while doing so. The suspects made good their escape. The victim was later transported to the hospital, his condition is not known at this time.”

It is unclear if any of these incidents are connected.

Friday’s murder marked the 23rd for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call police at *or the nearest police station.