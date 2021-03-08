Plp Promises Free Testing For Anyone Concerned About Exposure To Virus

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Progressive Liberal Party has pledged to offer free testing to Bahamians concerned they have been exposed to COVID-19 and to reform the government’s food assistance programme if it wins the next general election.

The party’s leaders, Philip “Brave” Davis and Chester Cooper, unveiled their economic plan yesterday.

In addition to free testing, Mr Cooper said the PLP would “eliminate restrictions not based on science”.

“People need food,” Mr Cooper said. “The current government programme does not do enough to help hungry Bahamian families. It is regrettable that the government elected to provide food by using a wasteful bureaucracy, giving $1m per week to an independent organisation. The government still has not disclosed to the public how much of that money went to providing food, and how much went to the organisation.

“Our approach will be different. We plan to use the RISE prepaid debit card. No more standing in the hot sun waiting for vouchers that can only be spent at a particular store or receiving a box of the same cheap provisions every week that someone else has decided you should eat.

“We will increase the amount people receive as well, so that it is reasonable and in line with the high cost of living. As people will be able to buy food from shops all around the country, this will also help the hundreds of small businesses struggling to stay afloat.”

Other plans in the PLP’s economic agenda include a grant system for $5,000 unsecured for legitimate small businesses through the Small Business Development Centre.

“Once repaid in full, (there will be) automatic eligibility for a $10,000 loan,” the plan says.

The party would “immediately invest $50 million to fund entrepreneurial developments and up to $250m over five years.”