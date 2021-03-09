Okay, Darnell Where’S The Proof? Govt Lodges Robust Defence To Claims By Former Bpl Chief

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior reporter
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
WORKS Minister Desmond Bannister wants former Bahamas Power & Light chairwoman Darnell Osborne to provide “strict proof” that he acted with malicious intent when he discussed her departure from BPL’s board in 2018, according to a defence filed in the Supreme Court last month.
The defence represents one of the government’s first substantive filings in the matter after attorney Alfred Sears brought lawsuits on behalf of Mrs Osborne, Nicola Thompson and Nick Dean, the three former BPL board members who controversially left their posts in 2018.
The lawsuits involve claims of wrongful dismissal, defamation and misfeasance in public office.
A defence of Mr Bannister was filed on February 15, 2021, nearly two weeks after Mr Sears filed a re-amended statement of claim on January 28.
Days after Mrs Osborne’s faction left BPL’s board in 2018, Mr Bannister made comments to reporters about Mrs Osborne that are at the centre of her defamation claims. Some of those comments were made outside Cabinet.
However, Mrs Osborne, according to the defence filed, will be asked to provide strict proof that Mr Bannister said what was reported in the media and that he intended for the comments to be published through various media platforms.
“…(Mr Bannister) and (the Attorney General) will aver that (Mr Bannister) attended Cabinet for a Cabinet meeting in his capacity as the Minister of Public Works and that on leaving Cabinet he was approached by reporters and questioned on matters concerning the operation of the boards of the (BEC) and (BPL). (Mr Bannister) will aver that he responded to the specific questions put to him. (Mr Bannister) denies that he authorised the publications of any such words and puts the plaintiff to the strict proof of any such allegation,” the defence says.
“(Mr Bannister) and (the Attorney General) deny the plaintiff’s allegation of malice as alleged against (Mr Bannister) in paragraph 17 of the plaintiff’s re-amended statement of claim or at all and puts the plaintiff to the strict proof of such malice and/or alleged malicious intent.”
Mrs Osborne’s statement of claim says that the “natural, ordinary or inferential” meanings of Mr Bannister’s comments about her is that she was dishonest, disruptive, incompetent, “impaired the success of BPL’s board,” “compromised the public’s interests,” and misappropriated “BPL funds for her own personal use”.
The comments, according to the statement of claim, also mean that she “deliberately or recklessly failed to authorise the purchase of turbocharges,” “thereby causing economic loss to BPL, ““increasing load shedding” and “compromising the delivery of electricity to customers”.
While the defendants deny this claim, the defence says: “If and insofar as the precise words spoken by (Mr Bannister) on the said occasion are proven by the plaintiff and insofar as the said proven spoken words bear the natural, ordinary or inferential meanings alleged or any meaning which is defamatory of the plaintiff, (Mr Bannister and the Attorney General) will aver that the said questions posed by reporters on the said occasion and (Mr Bannister’s) said resultant responses thereto were fair comments upon a matter of public interest, namely the operation and performance of the boards of (BEC and BPL) and the conduct of the members of the board.”
The defence provides context for the controversy, saying the country had been experiencing “unprecedented power outages which resulted in significant consumer discontent and public outcry,” information about the problems concerning the functioning of the BEC and BPL boards had been placed in the public domain, and the issues concerning the functioning of the boards was a matter of public interest.
“Further or alternatively,” the defence then says, “if and insofar as the precise words spoken by (Mr Bannister) on the said occasion are proven by the plaintiff, and insofar as the said proven spoken words bear the natural, ordinary or inferential meanings alleged or any meaning which is defamatory of the plaintiff, they are true in substance and in fact.”
According to the defence, the defendants want Mrs Osborne to show strict proof that she has suffered the “injury, public scandal, contempt, distress and embarrassment” that is alleged in her statement of claim.
They deny she suffered special damages and want her to prove that she did.
Mrs Osborne, according to the statement of claim, is seeking special damages of $588,8000.
The defendants deny entering into an agreement or contract with Mrs Osborne.
Instead, the defence says Mr Bannister appointed Mrs Osborne to the board of BEC by a letter dated July 7, 2017 and she was subsequently appointed executive chairperson of BPL by a letter dated January 5, 2018.
“(Mr Bannister and the Attorney General) at the trial of this action will rely on the said letter and the provisions of the Electricity Act for their full terms and effect,” the defence says.
Comments
KapunkleUp 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Misfeasance, malicious intent, defamation... welcome to lawyer porn.
tribanon 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
Bannister had better find a better lawyer because just about any other lawyer would tell you that there was a reasonable presumption on his part that his alleged defamatory remarks would be published through various media platforms. He is after all a cabinet minister with a public persona and the controversial BPL matters at the time were highly charged and very much of the public's interest.
However, Bannister's very disparaging and alleged defamatory remarks about Ms. Osborne were a completely unnecessary and unwarranted embellishment of his remarks to the press and certainly did not belong or fall within his ministerial duties as a cabinet minister. And just about everyone who heard or read his remarks about Ms. Osborne thought they were uncalled for and 'way over the top'.
sheeprunner12 3 hours, 26 minutes ago
The Statutory Boards are sweetheart deals for political friends, families and lovers ....... Once in a while there is a lovers' spat
moncurcool 2 hours, 47 minutes ago
Is this defence really serious? You speak to the media and don't expect you comments to be in the media? In which world does that happen?
Bahamianbychoice 1 hour, 27 minutes ago
Bannister is nothing but desperate and running scared..can't hide this time!! You cannot publicly make disparaging comments then expect that is going to be taken lightly then turnaround and deny, he really must believe the Bahamian electorates are a bunch of fools. However, the issue is Bannister acted against the Electricity Act which is very clear and he and the AG know this. If Bannister wants proof then let the court case proceed and stop dodging. I am sure Bannister will make any and every attempt to avoid open court as I have a feeling what will be revealed on Management, Bannister and Minnis will be nothing short of shocking. I hear there is a line up that have offered to testify in support of Mrs. Osborne, Mrs. Thompson and Mr. Dean. Got my popcorn as this going to be good.
TalRussell 1 hour, 6 minutes ago
Some things even if was just a first-term servin' politician would've known the do's and don'ts not say anything you don't want to see printed or broadcast..more so when in a scrum surrounded by reporters shoutin' questions at you as a substantive crown minister. Let's see if the judge is goin' fall that defense.
I'd say there are sufficient in numbers for the Comrade Sisters to seek even higher monetary judgments if were enjoin in a class-action lawsuit against this Incompetent Authority. Yes?**
