‘A Day For The Community’ As Police Conduct Walkabout

POLICE Commissioner Paul Rolle and his officers conducted a walkabout in the Mason’s Addition and Kemp Road area yesterday.

The Commissioner and his team spoke to the residents at the historic inner-city community known for its connection to the Junkanoo group Saxons Superstars. They then stopped by Cooper’s Terrace off Kemp Road.

“What we seek to do is to keep people safe,” Commissioner Rolle said. “Today is a day for the community and I really want the people to appreciate their police and know for sure because what I’m asking them is, are you seeing the police officers?

“You heard what they said, yes – that is a testament that they are complying with the wishes of the Commissioner and every day going into these communities and interacting. I want that to continue.”

Photos: Donavan McIntosh